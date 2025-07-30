Liverpool prepares over $100M! Rodrygo says goodbye, earthquake in the market

The transfer market is moving forward and major clubs are making moves without rest. Liverpool is one of the most active teams, determined to be the absolute protagonist this summer. With Arne Slot in charge, the English side wants to finalize a squad with guarantees to compete for everything.

Important names like Wirtz, Ekitike, Kerkez, or Frimpong have already arrived. Four top-level reinforcements that raise the team's quality in every line. But at Anfield they want more, especially in attack.

The main goal is to sign a forward with dribbling skills, scoring ability, and experience in elite matches. That's where Rodrygo comes in, one of the most attractive names on the market. Arne Slot has marked him as a priority for this final stretch of the summer.

Rodrygo, on Liverpool's agenda

The Brazilian footballer doesn't have his future secured at Real Madrid. Although he has always expressed his desire to retire at Santiago Bernabéu, recent moves have changed the outlook. His role in the team seems to have diminished after the arrival of new players and the change on the bench.

Xabi Alonso hasn't hidden his doubts about Rodrygo. In the last Club World Cup, his limited participation set off all the alarms. To make matters worse, Florentino Pérez has already set a price for his departure.

Real Madrid will listen to offers exceeding €100 million ($100 million). This isn't an obligation to sell, but rather an opportunity to cash in. Liverpool, which has liquidity, could make a move at any moment, but they've changed their mind.

Rodrygo says goodbye to Liverpool because of €116 million

However, the situation has taken an unexpected turn in recent hours. The Anfield club is also closely following Alexander Isak. The Swedish forward from Newcastle is highly regarded and his signing is more advanced than it seemed.

According to sources close to the club, Liverpool is preparing a €120 million ($120 million) offer for Isak. If this deal goes through, the door would close on Rodrygo's arrival. The priority would shift to the Nordic forward and not the Brazilian.

For Rodrygo, this represents a new scenario full of uncertainty. If Liverpool ultimately chooses Isak, he will have to wait for another club to show interest in signing him. Meanwhile, his continuity at Real Madrid is still hanging by a thread.

Xabi Alonso will have to decide whether to count on him or to bet on other younger and fitter players. The truth is that Rodrygo is no longer untouchable. This summer could end up being the most decisive of his professional career.