Fran García is amazed and warns Ferland Mendy: 'Álvaro Carreras is a m...'

Real Madrid has more than covered the left-back position with three top-level options: Fran García, Ferland Mendy, and Álvaro Careers. The three defenders have been chosen to compete for Xabi Alonso's trust. Fran and Mendy have spent several seasons at Bernabéu, but their discreet performances have led Florentino Pérez to sign Álvaro Careers.

Fran García's performances haven't managed to convince, while Ferland Mendy has accumulated several injuries in recent months. As a result, the club's sporting management has activated the signing of Álvaro Careers, who has arrived from Benfica for 50 million. Barring a major surprise, either Mendy or Fran, one of the two, will leave the club this summer.

Xabi Alonso considers it excessive to have three left-sided wing-backs in the squad and is already looking for solutions. In this regard, Fran García has reportedly been contacted by AC Milan and could leave for 20 million, while Ferland Mendy still hasn't received any offers. In any case, what is clear is that Álvaro Careers will be the starter.

Álvaro Careers, shiny new signing

In January 2024, Álvaro Careers signed his contract with Benfica after a spell at Manchester United that wasn't as fruitful as was desired. A year and a half later, Careers has become a highly sought-after left-back. Real Madrid hasn't hesitated for a moment to secure his services.

Álvaro Careers knows the club well after spending 3 years of his development in Real Madrid's youth ranks. He reached the youth stage but didn't manage to make the leap to the first team. Now, thanks to his great performances at Benfica, Álvaro has earned the right to be Real Madrid's starter.

Fran García and Ferland Mendy can't compete with Álvaro Careers

Fran García has already warned Ferland Mendy that it'll be almost impossible to compete with Álvaro Careers since he possesses several unique qualities. His ability to progress down the flank and break lines with ease is one of his best virtues. Another characteristic of the wing-back is his accuracy when delivering crosses into the box that always carry real danger.

At Valdebebas, they are certain that Álvaro Careers is a very good left-back, very complete, and will become an important piece for the team. High performance and versatility, combined with his great consistency in play, are his calling card. In his previous campaign with Benfica, he ended up scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists in 49 matches played.