CUP criticizes sentencing rapists to life imprisonment with parole review

CUP deputy Laure Vega has once again provided an example of her party's unmistakable discursive style. In a talk organized by the Asturian nationalist collective "AMA Asturies," Vega addressed topics such as feminism, punitivism, and permanent revisable imprisonment. As is customary for the anticapitalist group, she did so using striking language and terms.

"Let's not be told that a good feminist policy is one that implements permanent revisable imprisonment," the deputy stated. Instead, Vega proposed a universal basic income. This would allow women "to say no to situations of violence of any kind and yes to sufficient freedom in republican terms of material basis so as to be able to become and recreate all human potential":

Similarly, there was no shortage of references to the "far right." In this regard, Vega urged not to buy into that framework—the far right's—which ends up being violent and "punitive." According to her, people shouldn't "respond with violence against those who are already precisely in the crosshairs of the far right."

Finally, making another surprising connection, Vega ended her speech with a reference to Isabel Díaz Ayuso. In the context of a debate on criminal policy, Vega emphasized as a priority that "feminism must manage to wrest from Ayuso the idea that the freedom she defends is freedom."

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, in Catalonia, five rapes a day

At the same time, sexual violence data in Catalonia are rising. In the first three months of 2025, 421 rapes have been recorded—a 26.8% increase over 2024—and 1,015 sexual assaults in total. In other words, Catalonia leads a national statistic in which no one wants to stand out: five rapes and more than eleven sexual assaults per day.

Perhaps this mismatch between discourse and daily reality can explain the difficult moment CUP is experiencing. This is without prejudice to the fact that one of the conclusions of the Procés Garbí was to be a more accessible and clear party for the public. For now, this accessibility seems to be materializing in being a partner of PSC, something that has already caused the first internal scars with the resignation of Laia Estrada.