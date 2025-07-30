Neither fuet nor chorizo: this Mercadona delicacy sparks passion and is very cheap

Mercadona is making another move with something that wasn't on the radar, but is already starting to make noise on their shelves. It's one of those launches that seem minor but end up making an impact. It has that unexpected touch that turns something simple into something everyone wants to try, even if they don't know it yet.

Mercadona's new product has entered quietly, without fanfare or big announcements, but with a clear intention. You don't need to be a gourmet to notice that this is a serious bet. Among so many familiar basics, this stands out without saying a single word louder than another.

A new proposal in the charcuterie section

This product arrives at the stores of a well-known Spanish chain with a sliced proposal, ready to consume at home without complications. It's a product with Denomination of Origin from Teruel that highlights quality and authenticity in every slice. Mercadona is adding an option that combines tradition and convenience for those seeking a national ham with a seal of origin.

The vacuum-sealed packaging helps keep the flavor and freshness intact until it's opened at home. A 4.2 oz (120 g) package is offered with very thin slices that make it easy to enjoy with friends or in homemade tapas. The producing brand is El Cierzo, recognized for making Teruel D.O.P ham with certified craft-made methods.

The DOP designation guarantees that the entire process is carried out in the province of Teruel according to strict regulations. The pigs come from authorized breeds such as Duroc, Landrace, or Large White and are fed with controlled feed. Mercadona highlights this product as part of their regional charcuterie selection, true to their quality policy.

This launch provides a modern alternative to classic whole hams. The sliced format allows you to enjoy it without having to cut ham at home with a knife and ham holder. This way, an accessible and practical option is offered without giving up the authenticity of Teruel ham.

Details about Mercadona's Teruel ham

The package contains exactly 4.2 oz (120 g) of Teruel DOP ham from the El Cierzo brand, available in physical stores and online. The set price per unit is 3.60 euros, which means a gourmet experience at an affordable cost within the charcuterie assortment. Mercadona thus strengthens their regional offer with a product that combines good value for money and a seal of origin.

The slices are thin but juicy and keep the characteristic aroma and flavor of DOP-cured ham. The texture is tender and slightly marbled with pinkish white fat, with intense red tones that are visually striking. Each slice provides a balance between mild saltiness and the delicate flavor typical of authentic Teruel ham.

The vacuum-sealed bag presentation helps keep it fresh and allows you to enjoy it on several occasions. It's ideal for breakfasts, sandwiches, or charcuterie boards without needing to prepare large quantities at once. Mercadona is strengthening their proposal for consumers seeking convenience without losing the essence of traditional ham.

Mercadona's strategy with this ham strengthens their positioning in regional products. They offer Teruel DOP ham at a competitive price compared to other premium brands on the market. The presence of the Mercadona brand and the word ham in the description helps position the online search for interested consumers.

Prices and offers updated on 07/29/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes