On Friday, Lidl brings the craze that makes your dining room look bigger: it's going to be a hit

This Friday, Lidl surprises once again with an ingenious solution for those looking to make the most of their space. If you love keeping everything organized, what they're offering this week will interest you. With a practical and functional design, Lidl offers something that will help you make the most of your home.

If you're tired of clutter, Lidl has a perfect proposal for you. It doesn't matter if your home is large or small, this new item adapts to what you need. With a modern and useful touch, it'll make your life easier.

Practical solutions for your home with Lidl

If you're looking for a simple way to gain space in your home, Lidl has an option that might interest you. This Friday, an organizer designed to hang on the door arrives, an ideal solution to keep your small items organized. With a functional and easy-to-install design, it promises to be a useful tool in any home, especially for those looking to make the most of every corner.

| Lidl

This organizer is perfect for keeping items like shoes, scarves, or small accessories in order. With 24 pockets, it offers good storage capacity in a small space. Its dimensions of 18.5 x 65 in. (47 x 165 cm) make it ideal for standard doors, so it easily fits most homes without taking up too much space.

It's made with recycled materials, which makes it a more sustainable option. The materials used include cardboard, plastic, and metal, ensuring durability and strength. Despite its lightness, it can hold up to 13 lbs. (6 kg), which makes it suitable for various types of items.

| Lidl

Installation is also a plus for this organizer. It comes with three metal hooks that let you hang it easily on doors up to 1.8 in. (4.5 cm) thick. You don't need additional tools or complications, just hang it and you're done.

Advantages of Lidl's door organizer

This organizer is not only practical but also versatile. You can use it for a wide variety of items: from shoes to office accessories or bathroom items. Each of its 24 pockets is transparent, which lets you quickly see what you have stored in each one.

One of its main advantages is its easy installation. The metal hooks make it compatible with most standard doors, whether they're made of wood or another material. This lets you make use of the space without worrying about adapting it.

| Lidl

Besides being functional, its design allows it to blend with almost any type of decor. Although it's designed to hang on doors, its use isn't limited to this place. You can also use it in closets, bedrooms, or even in the bathroom, maximizing space utilization.

Finally, the price makes it an affordable option. At just 6.99 euros, Lidl's organizer offers excellent value for money. It's an economical and effective option for those who need a simple solution to keep their home organized.

Prices and offers updated on 07/29/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes