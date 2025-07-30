Neither Dro nor Rashford, the biggest surprise: Hansi Flick sees him as a starter against FC Seoul

Barça have started preseason and Hansi Flick's intention is for all his footballers to be in the best possible shape. The Asian tour will help the new signings acclimate to the team and allow those who were already culés to regain positive feelings. To achieve this, Flick is considering making certain changes ahead of the second match of the tour against FC Seoul.

Those from the Catalan capital have secured quality signings this summer and Rashford's arrival has been significant for the fans. In addition, academy product Dro has appeared in Hansi Flick's system and the impression he left in the first match was truly good. Nevertheless, the fans and Flick himself know that there is another star who is generating better impressions than Rashford and Dro.

Hansi Flick bets on continuity

Hansi Flick is one of the best coaches in the world and his first season in charge of Barça is the perfect reflection of that. The German always wanted to come to the club and he never made things difficult for the board. In fact, it was Laporta and Deco who wanted to bet on him personally and without considering other options.

In the end, it has become clear that the board was absolutely right and the results achieved are practically unbeatable. Hansi Flick doesn't let anything or anyone tell him how he should run his team: the decisions he makes are solely for the good of the squad. In this regard, Rashford's signing will help a lot in the rotation of attacking players.

Hansi Flick has been delighted with Rashford since his arrival, but he's not the only one who excites the fans. Dro, the academy product who is getting opportunities with the first team, is also in the spotlight. However, there is a young player who is convincing Hansi Flick even more and who is set to start against FC Seoul.

Neither Dro nor Rashford, biggest surprise: Hansi Flick sees him as a starter against FC Seoul

Hansi Flick is delighted with the level shown by Roony Bardghji in the first preseason match. Against Vissel Kobe, Roony scored a good goal and left a great impression. Moreover, his adaptation has been unbeatable: he arrived in surprising physical condition and he's been a sponge in every training session.

At FC Barcelona, they're delighted with his presence, since they believe Roony Bardghji will bring a lot of joy to the culé fans. His signing only cost two million euros, so everything he does will be positive. For now, what he has done is convince Hansi Flick, which is no small feat.

If nothing goes wrong, Roony Bardghji will start in the second match of the Asian tour. Hansi Flick will give him a place ahead of Rashford and Dro, two of the standouts from the first match. We'll see if the German coach's bet proves successful again.