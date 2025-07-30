It already has a price, 15M, Joan Laporta tells Deco to accept: Flick gives the OK

The trio made up of Joan Laporta, Deco, and Hansi Flick is bringing a lot of joy to FC Barcelona's fans. The problems of the past and the bad atmosphere caused by Xavi Hernández's dismissal have fortunately been left behind. Twelve months later, the locker room is on cloud nine and happiness has returned to the Barça environment.

On a sporting level, thanks to Flick, the team has found the ideal game plan, while Joan Laporta and Deco have managed to stabilize the club's finances. Without a doubt, the work done by the three tenors is bearing fruit. This summer, thanks to that, Barça has been able to sign Joan García, Rashford, and Bardghji.

Meanwhile, they have also jointly agreed to let Pablo Torre and Pau Víctor leave, who have gone to Mallorca and Braga, respectively. Now, the latest decision by Joan Laporta, Deco, and Flick has to do with a possible Barça discard. Specifically, after what was seen against Vissel Kobe, the Barça board has decided that if an offer of €15 million ($15 million) comes in for Gerard Martín, it must be accepted immediately.

Gerard Martín, on display: €15 million ($15 million)

Gerard Martín, formerly of Cornellà, was one of the team's positive notes last season. In his first campaign at the top level, the full-back proved to be reliable in defense and replied to Flick's trust. When Alejandro Balde was out, Gerard took his place, putting in good performances in which he showed he could play for Barça.

However, his continuity is not guaranteed: Jofre Torrents's emergence has raised doubts. At just 18 years old, the youth player has shown that he is fully capable of being Balde's backup ahead of Gerard Martín. This scenario puts Gerard in a difficult position, as he will have to leave the club if offers close to €15 million ($15 million) arrive.

Jofre Torrents's emergence leaves Gerard Martín KO

Gerard Martín's case shows how difficult it can be to establish oneself at the top level. Gerard has shown himself to be a disciplined and effective full-back, but without that differential quality that would allow him to be undisputed at Barça. That's why, with the presence of Alejandro Balde and the emergence of Jofre Torrents, his future at Camp Nou is becoming complicated.

Jofre Torrents's emergence has changed everything, since Flick expected to count on Gerard Martín this season. Now, if an offer of €15 million ($15 million) comes in, Gerard will have to pack his bags.