He doesn't have a place or offers, he needs the letter of freedom: Marc Bernal is much better

With the arrival of Marc Bernal, Barça's midfield has become one of the best in the world. Hansi Flick has managed to bring together talent, experience, and youth in an explosive combination. In this regard, the coach has succeeded in ensuring that there are solutions for every profile.

As attacking midfielders, Barça have Fermín and Dani Olmo: both provide verticality, attacking presence, and quality in the final third. Further back, Pedri and Gavi compete to be the team's engine. They are two different players, but equally talented.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

At the base of the midfield, competition is fierce. Frenkie de Jong has the edge, but Casadó and Marc Bernal himself are pushing hard. All three will fight to convince Flick and secure a starting spot, which puts the team's fourth pivot on the way out.

Oriol Romeu is out

This situation leaves a clear picture in Barça's midfield: there is both quality and quantity. Positions are doubled, there is room for rotations, and tactical versatility. However, after Marc Bernal's recovery, the midfield is even overcrowded.

In fact, there is one more player on the list: Oriol Romeu. The Catalan midfielder has returned to Barça after his loan to Girona, but his situation is complicated. He is not in the German coach's plans and he has no place in the rotation.

His last season at Girona was inconsistent. He had moments of good form, but he also lost prominence as the months went by. Now, upon his return to Barça, Oriol Romeu has found himself facing competition that is impossible to overcome.

Barça have informed him that he must leave, since Hansi Flick has already ruled him out for the upcoming campaign. The problem is that finding him a destination is proving to be very difficult, as his salary and age are an obstacle.

No offers, only one possible exit

So far, no club has made a formal offer for Oriol Romeu. However, what's worse is that interested teams are not willing to pay a transfer fee. In this regard, several clubs are open to signing him, but only if he is released.

Oriol Romeu's situation forces Barça to make an immediate decision. They must either terminate his contract and grant him a letter of freedom, or they will have to pay his salary without counting on him. There is no middle ground and time is running out.

Club officials are clear: they are not going to block his exit. If no firm offer arrives, they will let him leave for free. This way, everything indicates that Oriol Romeu will leave Barça in a matter of days.

His time as a Barça player is coming to an end and Marc Bernal will take the place he would have had in the rotation. In this context, Hansi Flick has already set the course: the midfield is complete and Oriol Romeu, simply, is surplus.