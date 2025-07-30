180º turn with Vinícius Júnior, there's a surprise: Florentino Pérez changes his plans

The last season of Vinícius Júnior ended marked by frustration after having been a Ballon d'Or candidate and losing it at the last moment. From that point on, his performance dropped drastically and his impact on the field was much less than desired. This situation has caused internal doubts at the white club and has put his future in doubt.

Despite having a contract until 2027, the latest reports indicate that the agreement for his renewal has been broken. Real Madrid intended to secure him, but Vinícius Júnior's demands have brought everything to a halt. This situation is creating a tense atmosphere that only Florentino Pérez can solve.

| Europa Press

Vinícius Júnior shakes up the Real Madrid locker room

Vinícius Júnior has asked to earn the same as Mbappé, something that has caused surprise within the club. He currently receives about €15 million net per season, while the Frenchman is around €23 million. The difference between them is significant, but Florentino Pérez doesn't intend to give in, especially considering the low level shown by the Brazilian this past year.

Inside Real Madrid, they don't understand why Vinícius demands to lead the wage scale with such a campaign. His influence has diminished and he's no longer untouchable in tactical schemes. In addition, the presence of other players like Gonzalo has reduced his prominence in preseason.

Florentino Pérez responds firmly

Florentino Pérez has made a tough decision regarding this request: there won't be any special treatment for Vinícius Júnior unless he shows more. The white president wants to keep economic consistency in the squad and avoid imbalances that could generate conflicts. He believes that granting that salary would break the structure and send the wrong message to the locker room.

At first, Florentino was willing to renew Vinícius Júnior, but after learning about his demands, he's changed his mind. The Brazilian will have to earn his renewal on the field with real performance. Otherwise, the club doesn't rule out considering other options in the future.

A season to forget and a lot of pressure

The 2024-25 season has been, by far, Vinícius Júnior's worst campaign since his arrival at Real Madrid. He's scored fewer goals, had less offensive influence, and lost consistency due to physical issues. His absence in important matches was noticeable, and his figure has faded.

The numbers and impressions don't help, making it hard to justify a superstar salary. Neither in Champions nor in La Liga was he able to be decisive when the team needed him most. Internal competition has reduced his minutes, and that has also contributed to Florentino Pérez's discontent.