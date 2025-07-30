Official, Andreas Christensen already has a team for 25/26: the decision is final

The current situation of Andreas Christensen is generating many rumors within Barça. The Danish center-back, who arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea several seasons ago, seemed to be on his way out of the Catalan team. Last year, he was barely able to play due to Achilles discomfort, so his name topped the list of possible departures.

Barça needs to balance their accounts and Andreas Christensen could be part of the financial solution. He has a market in countries like England, and to a lesser extent Italy or Saudi Arabia. Deco even stated weeks ago that there was one center-back too many, so Christensen's future seemed close to an exit.

Radical turn: Barça change plans with Andreas Christensen

However, everything has changed completely in recent weeks. Barça have completed the signings requested by Flick for very affordable prices, which has reduced the pressure to sell players. In this new context, it won't be necessary to make a major sale.

In addition, the performance Andreas Christensen delivers every time he plays is truly good: he is a very reliable center-back, and he can also play as a defensive midfielder if needed. Hansi Flick has made it clear that he trusts him as a useful piece within the defensive system. Therefore, barring any surprises, we can state that Christensen will remain at Barça for another year.

Hansi Flick and the club back Christensen

The German coach believes that the Dane has enough quality to fight for a spot. In addition, the most important thing is that both the player and his entourage advocate for staying at Barça and finishing his contract, which ends in June 2026. It is clear that Andreas Christensen will have an important role in the upcoming season.

The sources consulted indicate that Hansi Flick and the sporting management have halted his departure. Christensen has decided to reject offers and stay at Barça despite interest from other markets. His family and he feel comfortable in the city and are not considering a move.

Andreas Christensen stays to compete

Barça have five center-backs in the squad: Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Eric, Araújo, and Andreas Christensen. Of these, only Cubarsí and Iñigo were non-transferable, and now Christensen has also joined the list. All of them will compete to earn Flick's trust and secure a spot in FC Barcelona's starting eleven.