Tomorrow, the cleaning device you've always wanted arrives at Lidl: better than Dyson

Lidl is back at it with one of those devices that may look small, but hide more than what meets the eye. It looks like it's going to become another silent hit in Lidl's aisles. Sometimes it doesn't need to shout for everyone to want it at home without thinking twice.

This type of product is what keeps Lidl marking its territory without giving explanations. It comes loaded with details that put it above what you usually see for that price. You can't tell from the box, but Lidl has packed more than expected into this compact format.

A practical and powerful ally for home cleaning

Lidl is once again betting on a device that has already delivered good results for those who've tried it in other sales campaigns. It's a versatile model, useful both for everyday cleaning and for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach corners. It can be used as a handheld or upright vacuum, which allows you to reach furniture, sofas, corners, and more with ease.

| Lidl

The suction tube can be removed easily and quickly, without tools, which gives you plenty of freedom to adapt its use. It works cordless, making it comfortable to move around the entire house without interruptions from outlets. It features a 400 W brushless digital motor and two suction modes: ECO for saving and Boost for maximum power.

It includes an LED light on the floor nozzle, which helps you see dust more clearly, even in low-light areas. In addition, it has LED indicators that show both the battery status and the operating mode. This way, you can monitor usage at all times without having to guess how much charge is left.

| Lidl

The dustbin has a capacity of 12 fl. oz. (350 ml), is removable and bagless, which makes emptying and cleaning the device after each use easier. It includes a HEPA-14 filter and a stainless steel filter that help keep the air clean while vacuuming. This filtration system makes it especially useful for people with allergies or dust sensitivity.

Lidl's most complete vacuum for next to nothing

The package is very complete: it comes with a 20 V 4 Ah PARKSIDE battery, a charger, nozzles, and a wall charging mount. The mount allows you to keep it always at hand and with the battery ready for the next use without taking up too much space. The battery is interchangeable with other products from the PARKSIDE X 20 V Team range, which expands its usefulness at home.

In ECO mode, it lasts about 35 minutes of continuous operation, while in Boost it can go up to 10 minutes without losing performance. This is more than enough to clean large rooms or do quick touch-ups without having to recharge in the middle of the job. Also, since it's cordless, you can use it in the car, on terraces, or in areas without nearby outlets with no problem at all.

| Lidl

The entire set will be available in Lidl stores starting tomorrow at a competitive price of just 59.99 euros. This is a competitive cost for a vacuum that offers power, good battery life, and a very flexible user experience. It's not a new product or a technological innovation, but it is a good opportunity for anyone who needs to replace their vacuum.

These types of periodic launches usually sell out quickly in physical stores, especially when they have a good quality-price ratio. So, if you're interested in a manageable and easy-to-use vacuum without spending more than necessary, it's best not to let it pass by. There's no need to spend on high-end brands if what you're looking for is something that works well and keeps up over time.

Prices and offers updated on 07/30/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes