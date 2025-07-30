Ibrahima Konaté breaks his silence with a powerful message: 'Thank you, but...'

The name of Ibrahima Konaté is making most of the headlines in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid's interest in acquiring his services is more than evident. The sporting management considers him a priority to strengthen the backline: He's the best in the world.

Now, it's only a matter of knowing how and when the deal will be solved. The French center-back is under contract with Liverpool until June 2026, and that affects the options for the white club this summer.

In this regard, Real Madrid's initial plan is clear: wait. If nothing changes, the idea is to sign Konaté next year as a free agent. This would repeat a strategy that has already worked before with other key players, but at the white club, nothing is impossible.

Real Madrid considers different scenarios with Ibrahima Konaté

The decision to wait until next summer carries risks for Real Madrid. At Anfield, for example, they know the white club's interest is firm, so they're already working on a possible contract renewal for the French center-back. If they manage to convince Ibrahima Konaté to extend his contract, everything would change instantly.

Additionally, the defensive problems shown by Real Madrid at the Club World Cup have set off the alarm. The team needs urgent reinforcements in defense and Ibrahima Konaté is one of the best profiles available on the market. For this reason, a change of plans can't be ruled out.

Real Madrid are willing to pay between 27 and 33 million (25 and 30 million) to secure his signing this summer. It's a reasonable figure for a proven, young player with a promising future. However, Liverpool won't make it easy.

From England, they're asking for 55 million (50 million) to let him leave now, which makes the negotiation even more complicated. In this regard, the key will be the player's own desire. He's already spoken.

Ibrahima Konaté makes his decision

In recent hours, a new player has entered the operation. PSG, managed by Luis Enrique, have also shown interest in Ibrahima Konaté. The Parisian club wants to strengthen their defense and sees Konaté as a very attractive market opportunity.

But the player's response has been forceful. According to "Defensa Central", Ibrahima Konaté has made it clear to those close to him that he only has two options. "Thank you, but I only consider Liverpool or Real Madrid, nothing else", he reportedly said in private.

A clear message that leaves PSG out of the equation. This way, the contest is reduced to two options: staying at Anfield or wearing white. Whatever happens, everything suggests that sooner or later Ibrahima Konaté will end up at Santiago Bernabéu.

Florentino Pérez is already taking action and is clear that if it's not this summer, it'll be the next. In Madrid, they're certain: Ibrahima Konaté is the center-back of the future and they don't want to let him get away.