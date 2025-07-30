Confirmed, Joan García has opened the door: no one expected what happened

Joan García has been at the center of one of the most impactful moves in recent years. To everyone's surprise, he decided to leave RCD Espanyol for Barça. That transfer between the two major teams in the city of Barcelona has sparked countless reactions.

Many Perico fans don't understand Joan García's decision and consider him a traitor. However, from the Culer fanbase, they admit that Joan has every right to aim higher. The debate has divided opinions and ignited passions among both fanbases.

Tension between RCD Espanyol and Barça over Joan García's move

Barça paid €25 million (about $27 million) to sign Joan García after paying his release clause. The agreement wasn't easy due to the various pressures involved, but the Catalan club and Joan kept firm. Joan has arrived at Camp Nou with a clear mission to be a starter and take on a key role immediately.

Even so, in Cornellà, the anger has been deep. RCD Espanyol's backup goalkeeper, Ángel Fortuño, stated that he would rather go to Júpiter than to Barça, making his rejection of Joan García's move clear. Along these lines, many Perico fans call him a traitor and feel that their former captain has crossed an unbreakable line.

Meanwhile, in the Culer environment, the reception has been much warmer. FC Barcelona's fanbase is delighted with Joan García's signing, who has been considered by experts as the best goalkeeper of last season. For the club that plays at Camp Nou, the improvement in the goalkeeping position is more than evident.

Joan García sparks another change between Barça and RCD Espanyol

Joan García's signing hasn't been an isolated case. The player's courage has opened the door to possible similar moves. Specifically, Roger Martínez, a player from RCD Espanyol, has decided to follow in Joan's footsteps and will play for Barça's reserve team.

Manolo González hasn't given him a spot in RCD Espanyol's squad for the new season, which hastened his decision. Thus, Roger Martínez has already signed with Barça Atlètic to continue developing his football career on the other side of the city of Barcelona.

It seems clear that Barça wants to take advantage of this situation to strengthen their squad at the expense of their eternal rival. Joan García was the first and Roger Martínez the second. We'll see if more moves happen between both clubs in the future.