Alarm over wave of robberies targeting elderly people in Badalona

Concern has settled in the center of Badalona after a series of violent robberies targeting elderly people. So far this week, at least two assaults on seniors and one arrest related to a snatching have been reported. Naturally, this adds more indignation among residents.

According to Tot Badalona, the incidents have been concentrated on streets such as En Prim or Santa Madrona, and have caused a growing sense of insecurity among residents. Residents report the complete absence of the Guardia Urbana in some areas like the center:

Meanwhile, official data show an objective improvement in the city's security figures. However, Mayor Albiol is aware that there is still room for improvement and that security is one of his electoral banners. The major problem that surpasses both mayors and local police is the laxity of the law, as well as the impunity of repeat offenders.

Three cases in one day

The case that has caused the most shock occurred on Monday at midday, when a thief snatched a chain from an elderly woman who was walking with a walker. Mossos d'Esquadra have opened an investigation to clarify the facts. However, just hours later, another elderly man was the victim of a similar robbery in the same area. The thief managed to escape despite being chased by several witnesses.

Continuing with the cases, on the same day an arrest took place in the La Salut neighborhood. According to Tot Badalona, a man was arrested for stealing a chain using the snatching method, which suggests that the victim may have been a senior. The thief was held by residents themselves until Mossos arrived, which has already become common.

Although this type of crime doesn't appear broken down by age group in the statistics, the pattern of recent weeks has raised a specific alarm among residents. In addition to the impunity of criminals, the fact that the victims are vulnerable is now a factor. In this regard, it is worth recalling that recently a group of Maghrebis beat up a minor.

What do the data say?

The wave of robberies against seniors contrasts with the latest crime data provided by authorities. According to data from the latest Local Security Board, robberies with force have decreased in Badalona during the first quarter of the year. Specifically, there has been a 6% drop in street robberies (vía pública) and almost a 12% drop in assaults on businesses. The Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon, argued that this is a real improvement resulting from coordination among police forces.

However, this positive trend doesn't prevent pockets of insecurity from persisting. For many residents of the center, the perception of risk has increased, especially among the elderly population. This reinforces the idea that, in terms of security, statistical improvement is just as important as the sense of safety among citizens. Figures such as former minister Elena, for example, attributed everything to a problem of perceptions.

Security, then, one of the main pillars of Albiol's term, remains an ongoing challenge. Although his government has focused on fighting illegal squatting and strengthening police presence in the city, the mayor admits that there is much work to be done. However, as we said, the source of the problem lies in impunity and in the laws.