It's official: this is Mercadona's delicacy for eating healthy and very cheaply

Mercadona is stirring things up again with something that fits perfectly into that time of day when you don't feel like thinking. Mercadona knows how hard it is to start cooking when you're pressed for time. That's why they've come up with a solution that's visually appealing and fits in any fridge without taking up too much space.

You don't need to be a chef to make the most of the latest item Mercadona has slipped into their refrigerators. It looks basic, but Mercadona has reimagined it so it delivers more than it seems. In just a few minutes, it gets you out of a bind without dirtying a single pot.

A new proposal from Mercadona to save time

Mercadona has recently added to their refrigerators a ready-to-use product that makes daily life easier without much hassle. It's a tray containing a tasty, already cooked and seasoned option, ideal for those who have little time to cook. What's interesting is that it lets you prepare a complete meal without needing to spend more than a few minutes in the kitchen.

It's made with chicken breast meat, one of the most valued cuts by those who prefer low-fat options. In addition, it's already marinated, which minimizes preparation time without losing flavor or juiciness. This product aims for that balance between speed, convenience, and a pleasant taste.

The packaging is also practical, with a 10.6 oz. (300 g) tray designed to solve a quick meal or even two light servings. It's already cut into cooked fillets, which avoids extra steps like defrosting, cleaning, or marinating. The final texture is tender and juicy, something that's usually hard to achieve without precise cooking.

All this comes at a price in line with what you'd expect from a ready-to-eat product at home. The tray costs 3.15 euros and is available in Mercadona's refrigerated section. It's an option that fits well with practical weekly menus without excessive complications.

A quick staple to solve any meal

Mercadona's new cooked marinated chicken fillets are positioned as an easy alternative to include in any daily menu. You can eat them cold or hot, in salads, with rice, pasta, or even inside a sandwich. Since they're already cooked, they let you improvise meals without needing a stove or pans.

Their mild flavor, with a touch of marinade, means you don't need any additional dressing. This makes them an interesting resource for those who want flavor without adding more ingredients. They're also useful for those who need to prepare several meals in a short time and don't want to give up quality.

Choosing breast as the base adds nutritional value, being a highly valued lean protein source. Also, the size of the fillets is suitable for adjusting portions to each diner's needs. It doesn't require any prior preparation, which simplifies any recipe or improvisation in the kitchen.

Mercadona is thus continuing to bet on ready-to-eat products that solve daily life without complications. These types of cooked solutions save time, effort, and also reduce food waste. With this tray of cooked marinated chicken, they expand their catalog of practical dishes designed for families and people with little time.

