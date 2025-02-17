Total Silence About What Ana Terradillos Has Uncovered About Felipe VI: 'All My Life'

Ana Terradillos has left everyone speechless by revealing unexpected information about Felipe VI. As the presenter has assured, she will be "grateful for life" for the help she received from the king and Doña Letizia 22 years ago.

Just a few hours ago, the journalist reappeared publicly to attend an important awards ceremony in Madrid. A moment that the media took advantage of to ask her if she has any anecdotes with the current Spanish monarchs.

As expected, Ana Terradillos had no problem revealing the favor that Felipe VI and Queen Letizia did for her in 2003 during a trip to Iraq:

"I was in Iraq with her, we were on the Galicia ship, in a casar, in southern Iraq, and the truth is that... I have told her, and the king, I am very grateful."

Next, Ana Terradillos shared more details about her anecdote with Felipe VI and the current Queen of Spain. As she confirmed, she "was on a trip with the Ministry of Defense."

"I went with the idea that I was going to be able to move around like 'Pedro in his house'... The situation was really complicated and they joined me from the military airport in southern Iraq to the commercial airport."

There, according to Ana Terradillos's account to the reporters, she took "a flight to Kuwait, and then to Jordan, which then took me to Baghdad." A journey that, without the help of Felipe VI and his wife, she wouldn't have been able to make so easily.

Ana Terradillos Surprises Everyone With the Latest She Has Told About Felipe VI

After sharing the anecdote she experienced with Felipe VI and Doña Letizia in April 2003, Ana Terradillos didn't miss the opportunity to thank them again:

"I will be grateful for life because in those moments when someone can help you, with the means that TVE had, I was going alone... To be transported from one place to another, I owe them a lot. And then, look how things are, she became Queen of Spain."

Next, Ana Terradillos assured that, despite this unexpected help, at that time she was completely unaware of the love story between her professional colleague and Felipe VI.

"I, at least, didn't know anything there, I don't know about you," the communicator assured. So much so that, in fact, she asked Doña Letizia if she wanted to travel with her. However, Felipe VI's wife unexpectedly declined her proposal:

"I said to her: 'Why don't you come with me? I'm going alone and I think we can get along well.' And she said to me: 'No, I'm not going,'" Ana Terradillos recounted with a smile on her face.