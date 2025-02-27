Logo e-notícies EN
Total Applause on 'y Ahora Sonsoles' for What María José Suárez Has Shared

María José Suárez received unanimous applause on 'Y ahora Sonsoles' after her unexpected live confession

Cristo Fernández

The set of Y ahora Sonsoles experienced a moment of great impact. During the program, a controversial topic was addressed: beauty pageants and the issues they hide. However, what caught the most attention was María José Suárez's testimony live on air.

The program denounced how some promoters have blackmailed and threatened the contestants of these pageants. Two mothers of affected young women appeared on the program, shared their experiences, and publicly denounced the abuses of certain promoters. Their testimonies were chilling.

Two women on a television show discuss allegations of scams and threats related to beauty pageants, with a WhatsApp number visible on screen.
In "Y ahora Sonsoles," they talk about the problems in beauty pageants | Antena 3

One of the mothers confessed with great emotion: “My daughter had to clean his house every day.” Her words caused a stir on the set. The audience followed the conversation with great attention.

María José Suárez Receives a Big Applause on Y ahora Sonsoles After Her Testimony

The alleged scammer and promoter of these contests was also present on the program. She tried to defend herself against the accusations.

However, the evidence and testimonies cast doubt on her version. The debate was tense and the mothers demanded justice for their daughters.

A television host is on a show where topics related to teen beauty pageants are discussed, with two people on a video call, an affected mother and a fraud suspect.
María José Suárez gives advice to one of the affected mothers | Antena 3

At that moment, María José Suárez took the floor. Her intervention was blunt and direct. She looked at the affected mother and said firmly: "You have to protect your daughter."

"In her time, if she went to Miss Spain, she would have international projection, but now those contests are worthless. They only serve to steal your money. Protect your children," María José Suárez concluded.

María José Suárez Protects the Affected on Y ahora Sonsoles

Her words resonated on the set and the audience reacted immediately. A strong applause filled the studio and everyone recognized María José Suárez's bravery. Her words were applauded for their sincerity and her concern for the young women affected by these pageants.

A television program discusses a case of scams and threats related to beauty pageants, showing several people in split screen while presenting a WhatsApp number for contact.
María José Suárez receives the audience's applause | Antena 3

The host Sonsoles Ónega highlighted the importance of denouncing these cases. She encouraged families to protect their daughters from these scams. The impact of María José Suárez's confession was evident.

Social media reacted immediately. Many viewers showed their support for the model and host. The issue of beauty pageants was exposed and the program managed to give visibility to a concerning topic.

