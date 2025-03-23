This Is What Enrique Ponce's Family Thinks About His Wedding with Ana Soria

Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria could be preparing their wedding for the coming months, a very desired union by both and which had to be postponed until the bullfighter's retirement. However, it doesn't seem that all family members celebrate this decision, as Javi de Hoyos revealed in Ni que fuéramos. Apparently, Enrique Ponce's mother doesn't look favorably on the fact that her son is getting married again.

Enriqueta Martínez, Enrique's mother, is, as confirmed by the collaborator of the mentioned show, a classic woman with strong religious beliefs. "She sees it as a lack of respect toward Paloma Cuevas," added de Hoyos, explaining that for this lady, the true wedding was the one celebrated with the Cordoban designer.

| Europa Press

Enrique Ponce's Mother Doesn't Look Favorably on Her Son Marrying Ana Soria

Paloma Cuevas and Enrique Ponce got married on October 25, 1996, in the Valencia Cathedral before more than a thousand guests. A relationship that broke in 2020 after 24 years of marriage. The truth is that the breakup caused a great media stir, especially after the unexpected appearance of Ana Soria.

Today, the bullfighter and the young woman from Almería continue with their love story. After Ponce's retirement, the next step the couple wants to take is to formalize their relationship in court. The fact that the Valencian's marriage to Paloma Cuevas hasn't been declared null prevents the new couple from having a religious marriage.

| Redes sociales

By mid-2024, rumors suggesting that the couple was thinking of getting married were gaining strength. While Ponce is very sure he wants to take this important step, the truth is that he finds himself in a complicated situation because of his mother's thoughts.

Javi de Hoyos also revealed that there are many people in the family who "don't approve of this relationship." A statement that implies that it's not only Enrique Ponce's mother who doesn't look favorably on his relationship with Ana Soria.

Enrique Ponce Is Aware That There Are Family Members Who Don't Want Him to Marry Again

Kiko Hernández, after hearing the information his colleague advanced, gave his particular point of view on the situation. The collaborator pointed out that it shouldn't matter to them at all that others don't approve of his union with Ana Soria. "They are happy, they've been together for a long time, it's an endless story, and this can't be broken by a family," he stated.

Then it was Kiko Matamoros who spoke. "His family owes a lot to Enrique Ponce, a lot, in terms of well-being, a lot," he hinted.

| Instagram, @anasoria.7

Words after which, in the same line as Hernández, the panelist made it clear that he doesn't see it right for the family to pressure Ponce to change his mind. "Those pressures are indecent," he stated.

Only time will tell if finally Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria, despite what some may think, go ahead with their wedding plans and become husband and wife.