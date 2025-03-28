This Is the Secret Car Used by King Felipe and Queen Letizia: It Has No License Plate

The fleet of vehicles used by King Felipe and Queen Letizia is designed to ensure their safety, comfort, and institutional representation. All of them are top-level vehicles, in line with the status and position of their occupants. In the case of the official car used by Felipe and Letizia, it has the particularity of not having a visible license plate.

This is an essential security measure designed to make it difficult to locate the vehicles on official routes. Instead of traditional numbers and letters, the royal family's cars have specific color markings for each member.

| Europa Press

The Secrets of Felipe and Letizia's Official Car

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have a fleet of cars at their disposal. The choice of vehicle depends on the event and occasion, so they do not always use the same one. What is common in all of them is the security they have, which is a primary factor.

The exact number of vehicles in the fleet is confidential, but what is not so much are the particularities of these cars. For example, it has just come to light that the secret car used by Felipe and Letizia is not registered. This is a very specific feature whose purpose is to protect and ensure the safety of its occupants.

| Europa Press

While a car without registration draws attention, the aim is to prevent it from being locatable on official routes. Cars without license plates allow Felipe and Letizia to maintain a higher level of privacy and anonymity in public and institutional situations.

Another detail hidden in Their Majesties' vehicle fleet is that each one has a color. Depending on which member of the royal family is inside, the car will display a distinctive of a certain shade.

For example, King Felipe VI's car has a maroon license plate. This color is representative of his coat of arms, in line with monarchical tradition. Meanwhile, Princess Leonor's car has a blue license plate, highlighting her status as Princess of Asturias and her connection to this region.

The Latest Technology for Felipe and Letizia's Cars

In addition to the absence of visible license plates, the kings' vehicles are equipped with advanced security technology. These include high-resistance armor, which protects Felipe and Letizia from any external threat.

Additionally, they have integrated communication technology in these cars that facilitates contact with security teams in real-time. This ensures a quick response to any emergency.

| Twitter, @Srtacotilleo

The type of vehicles is also of great importance. For official trips, it is common to use high-end cars that not only offer top-level but also guarantee their protection.

Audi, Rolls-Royce, or Mercedes-Benz are just some of the brands that make up the fleet available to Felipe and Letizia. Another key component is the chauffeurs hired by the Royal Household. Each of the kings' trips is carried out with strict protocols, requiring highly qualified personnel.

All of them are part of a team specialized in defensive driving and security. These drivers are not only experts in handling armored vehicles but also in evasion and protection strategies.

Although King Felipe and Queen Letizia have driver's licenses, they are rarely seen behind the wheel at official engagements. They do in their leisure time, as happened last summer when Leonor was seen driving her own vehicle with Letizia and Queen Sofía.