They No Longer Hide It: What's Really Happening Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

On March 4, Netflix premieres the highly anticipated Meghan Markle series, With Love, Meghan. Although Meghan is the protagonist, Prince Harry's role has been a topic of interest and debate. His support and participation in the project do not go unnoticed, generating speculation about their relationship and future plans.

Meghan Markle's Media Comeback

In recent years, Meghan Markle has been away from the spotlight, although she has recently decided to return. The Netflix series is just one of several projects she has resumed, as the Duchess of Sussex has relaunched her own brand under the name As Ever. Additionally, her Instagram account has become much more active, showcasing details of her family life and work.

| As Ever

This public return represents a strategic shift for Meghan Markle, who ceased to be part of the British Royal Family after the Megxit in 2020. However, it seems she is now ready for a new media chapter. In this process, Prince Harry plays an essential role.

Prince Harry's Support in the Series

Although Meghan Markle is the protagonist of the series, Prince Harry has an important role behind the scenes. Throughout the production, he was present, and although he doesn't have a leading role, he appears in some episodes. Harry supports Meghan but remains in the background, which is also reflected in their social media.

The Duke of Sussex doesn't have his own Instagram account, but he appears in his wife's posts. A clear example of this is a photo Meghan Markle shared on Valentine's Day, showing her support and affection for him. She has also expressed her pride in Harry's work related to the Invictus Games.

| Instagram, @archewell_sussex_

Criticism and Rumors About Their Relationship

Despite their apparent unity, the British press continues to speculate about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship. Recently, The List mentioned that Harry might want to return to the United Kingdom, while Meghan might not agree. Additionally, it has been noted that many of their projects are driven by their interest in money.

Some question their willingness to profit from their relationship with the British Royal Family. The Sussexes have not replied directly to these criticisms. In fact, they continue to present themselves as a unit through their series, with Harry supporting Meghan without being the center of attention.

The Netflix series and Prince Harry's visible support for Meghan Markle show that the couple is moving forward, although questions about their future remain. This project will give much to talk about, and it will be interesting to see how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex evolve as it progresses.