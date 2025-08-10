He turns down Valencia to play for Madrid: Raúl Asencio has already welcomed him

The transfer market is ongoing and Real Madrid still hasn't had the final say. After the confirmed signings of Carreras, Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold, and Mastantuono, Florentino Pérez keeps working on new reinforcements.

One of the main objectives is a creative midfielder. However, not all moves will be arrivals. The club is also paying close attention to departures that may occur in the coming weeks.

In this context, Raúl Asencio has received news that directly affects his immediate future.

A young center-back rejects Valencia for Real Madrid

Raúl Asencio has learned that another center-back is about to join the competition. Diego Aguado, a center-back from Real Madrid Castilla, has rejected an offer from Valencia. His intention is clear: he wants to succeed at Real Madrid.

In this regard, Diego Aguado has been tempted by several top-division clubs, but his decision has surprised everyone. He prefers to stay with the reserve team and wait for his opportunity with the first team.

The news unsettles Raúl Asencio. The center-back position is more crowded than ever. Huijsen, Rüdiger, Militao, Alaba... now also Diego Aguado.

Xabi Alonso doesn't have his center-back pair defined

The battle for a starting spot in the center of defense is more open than ever. Xabi Alonso has specifically requested Dean Huijsen, and everything suggests that he will be one of the starters, but nothing is guaranteed.

Raúl Asencio performed very well last season. He was one of the great revelations of the campaign and has the support of the locker room. He wants to keep fighting for a spot.

| E-Noticies, @fabrizioromano, @xabialonso

Éder Militao and David Alaba are returning from injuries and aren't at 100%. Meanwhile, Antonio Rüdiger, despite having had an inconsistent Club World Cup, is still considered a reliable option at the back. This way, it's clear that the competition is enormous and every detail matters.

While all this is happening, Diego Aguado is working quietly. He knows it's a tough challenge, but he also knows that Xabi Alonso is watching him very closely.

Diego Aguado will wait for his moment with Castilla

For now, Diego Aguado will remain with Real Madrid Castilla. His decision to reject Valencia confirms his commitment to the club. In this regard, he trusts his development and the opportunities that may arise this season.

Xabi Alonso values players with character, and Diego Aguado has shown that he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, no matter what it takes. He's not afraid of competition.

Raúl Asencio, meanwhile, will have to grit his teeth. He has experience, talent, and recent performance, but in this new Real Madrid, no one has a guaranteed spot. Real Madrid's defense is more open than ever.