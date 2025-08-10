Fermín López puts FC Barcelona on alert: 'This is the deadline, I play or I leave'

Fermín López's name has been generating significant debate in recent weeks following rumors placing him outside Barça. The culé fanbase is divided: a large majority believe he should be untouchable, while others think the exact opposite. Meanwhile, the club doesn't seem to rule out his departure, as long as a top offer arrives.

Currently, the Andalusian attacking midfielder has a market value of €50 million, but Barça wouldn't settle for this amount. Fermín is highly valued by the coaching staff, and if he ends up leaving, Barça wouldn't consider offers below €70 million. Despite all kinds of reports and rumors, Fermín's desire has always been to succeed at Camp Nou.

The Andalusian footballer has amply shown, every time he has had minutes, that he is fully capable of being a starter. Although Fermín has refused to listen to offers, he is also aware of the intense competition in his position. His future as a blaugrana will be determined by what happens in the first months of competition.

Fermín wants to stay, but....

The footballer has been crystal clear with Hansi Flick's coaching staff, according to El Nacional, he will wait until January and from that date, he will decide. If he doesn't end up playing, he won't hesitate, he is young and he knows he needs to play in order to progress. He knows perfectly well that he won't lack interesting offers to choose from.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona

Fermín is waiting to see what happens in the first part of the season; his future will be decided in the coming months. If he doesn't end up having the prominence he expects, Fermín will start listening to offers. The attacking midfielder has set next January as the deadline, which is when the winter transfer window will open.

Strong competition in the midfield

Hansi Flick has a difficult problem to manage in the team's midfield given the high quality of all its members. This intense competition has its downside, as some of its members don't get the minutes they would like. Not everyone is satisfied with the coach's decisions, and problems arise.

With Pedri and Gavi as references, the arrival of Dani Olmo, and the firm commitment to De Jong, Flick has many options at his disposal. The emergence of young talents from La Masia such as Casadó or Marc Bernal further complicates the matter. As a result, anything is possible; Fermín's uncertain situation could lead to an unwanted departure in the next winter transfer window.