Official, Raphinha relieved: the decision is now final, Marcus Rashford accepts it

The Brazilian forward from Barça, Raphinha, became one of the team's main protagonists thanks to his magnificent season. The outstanding level he showed has made him a clear candidate to win the Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian winger played 57 out of a possible 60 matches, scoring an impressive 34 goals and providing 22 assists.

His impact on the blaugrana attack was total, which led to him becoming, without any discussion, untouchable for Flick. Despite his season worthy of framing, the German coach has been requesting the signing of a new winger for months. Flick knows that there was no other player in the squad who could replace or give the Brazilian some rest if needed.

Flick knows how important it is to have a quality winger who ensures competitiveness in the position and can be a reliable substitute for the Brazilian. This has been the reason for the arrival of the English winger, Marcus Rashford, in Barcelona; his addition is a luxury reinforcement for the team. Hansi Flick sees his demand met and will now have more options to make rotations.

Rashford and his role in the team

His addition was neither the first nor second option, but the difficulties in closing deals for Nico Williams or Luis Díaz ended up leading to his arrival. The English winger comes decided by United, who do not count on the forward for the new season. In the current market circumstances, Rashford becomes the player who can meet the team's needs.

His arrival at Camp Nou is not as an undisputed starter but as a winger who can help the team when they need him. The season is long, there are many matches, rotations end up being necessary to avoid unwanted injuries. Raphinha will have a luxury substitute; the Brazilian will undoubtedly remain the starter in the line-up, the Briton will wait patiently for his opportunity.

Rotations, essential for Flick

Hansi Flick was very clear that he wanted the arrival of a quality winger who could contribute to the team without being a starter. For starters, the German coach already has Lamine Yamal and Raphinha on the wings, the two best attacking flanks in the world last season. Flick knows perfectly well that Rashford can give them rest when either of the two needs it and can do so reliably.

With undeniable talent, the Briton will have a year to show his worth and that he can contribute a lot to the team. Rashford has arrived knowing his role as an impact substitute and that he will start from the bench, but that will not lower his motivation. The Englishman has a lot to prove and will surely do everything he can to make it happen.