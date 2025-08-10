Álvaro Carreras breaks his silence and says what many think about Xabi Alonso: 'He is...'

Álvaro Carreras has been one of Real Madrid's new signings at the express request of their new coach, Xabi Alonso. Carreras has completed a good season at Benfica, and Madrid ended up paying the Portuguese club 50M euros. We're talking about a considerably high amount that shows the weight of Xabi Alonso's decision in his signing.

Carreras arrives at Bernabéu to be a starter on the left wing, although he will first have to win the spot over Fran García and Mendy. Neither of the latter two has managed to convince Xabi Alonso, so Carreras shouldn't have too many problems making the starting eleven. He has the full trust of the new coach, which should be enough, in principle.

Álvaro Carreras is already training with the rest of his teammates, learning and following advice from the best. Knowing that the first weeks are crucial for a perfect adaptation, he's giving his all to make it happen. Real Madrid's new signing has also had time to speak openly and clearly about his new coach.

Álvaro Carreras defines Xabi Alonso

Madrid's new left-back has made some recent statements where he defines Xabi Alonso: "He's intense and has very clear ideas and says things as they should be." The defender made statements to the club's media where he highlights that Alonso asks him to: "help going forward but also going back." Carreras emphasized that he's very satisfied to be training at Madrid and with the unity the group shows.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The full-back went on to highlight: "We're getting ready for what's coming. We have to work collectively and work together, which is what's going to bring us titles." Carreras, who's 22 years old and came up through the youth ranks of the white club, has signed a contract until June 2031.

Álvaro Carreras's great dream

Real Madrid have had few preseason days to prepare for their first league match against Osasuna. The match will be played next August 19, and for Carreras, it will be a tremendously special day. He stated: "It's the dream, I've already worn this training jersey and this badge but I'm looking forward to the day at the temple."

Álvaro Carreras has grown a lot as a footballer; just over a year ago, he was looking for a place in the Lisbon team. He joined Madrid's youth academy in 2017 and left in 2020 for City. After several loans, he signed for Benfica, where he had a great season. Madrid are betting on their youth product, valuing his offensive ability and competitive mentality.