Walmart takes it a step further and leaves Costco speechless in the U.S.: no one expected it

In a market as competitive as the United States, supermarket chains face constant challenges to maintain their leadership. Walmart, known for its ability to innovate, has decided to bet on a radical change in the way orders and deliveries are managed. What few expected is that this transformation could leave a giant like Costco behind.

Recently, Walmart opened a new type of distribution center in Dallas that has nothing to do with traditional stores. Customers don't enter this space and the shopping process is completely online. Employees are responsible for preparing orders in a small, organized location, using advanced technology to make deliveries ultra-fast, in just 15 minutes.

| Grok

A new format that revolutionizes the shopping experience

The center in Dallas doesn't operate like a regular store because it doesn't have checkouts, aisles, or carts; it's a center dedicated to processing orders placed online. Employees move through narrow shelves, following optimized routes to pick products as quickly as possible. This system allows them to prepare several orders simultaneously and meet the most demanding delivery times.

This innovation responds to the growing demand of the virtual market, which is changing consumer habits. Walmart wants its customers to be able to receive their products without leaving home and in record time. To achieve this, the location is divided into specific picking zones, which streamlines internal logistics and reduces order errors.

What really stands out about this center is the technology used. There are conveyor belts on the ceiling that move the bags with the orders, while mini robots are responsible for picking the products. In addition, advanced artificial intelligence predicts demand several days in advance, helping to avoid shortages or excess stock, reports Líbero.

| Grok

The workers at this center aren't just fast pickers; they're also specialized technicians who operate autonomous systems and ensure everything works flawlessly. This combination of technology and qualified personnel makes it possible for Walmart to deliver orders in record time, revolutionizing the online shopping experience.

According to expert Pablo del Horno, who shared on X, Walmart already plans to open similar facilities in Bentonville, Arkansas, and in other regions of the country as part of its expansion strategy. The goal by the end of 2025 is to be able to deliver orders within a maximum of three hours to 95% of the population, an ambitious objective that would leave its competitors far behind.

Moreover, Walmart isn't stopping with these centers. In collaboration with Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet, the company is preparing to install delivery drone platforms in 100 new areas. These drones can fly at over 62 mph (100 km/h) and complete delivery in less than 30 minutes, which will mean a new revolution in last-mile logistics.