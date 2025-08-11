Joan Laporta went after Hansi Flick following Barça-Como: 'Coach, there's a problem'

Last night, FC Barcelona played the Joan Gamper Trophy against Como in what was the team's official presentation before their fans. Joan Laporta watched the match from the box, paying attention to every detail and enjoying the atmosphere. The truth is that the night at Johan Cruyff was a celebration for the culé supporters.

Before the opening whistle, Ter Stegen addressed the fans. The German goalkeeper, team captain, took the opportunity to reconcile with a section of the stands that had shown him some criticism after what happened in recent weeks. His words were met with applause and a general ovation, although there are still some who haven't forgiven him.

In sporting terms, the night was perfect for Hansi Flick and his men. Barça secured a resounding 5-0 victory against a Como side that could do little to stop the offensive onslaught. The starting line-up was highly competitive and made it clear that the German coach wants an intense team from day one.

Fermín López was once again a protagonist with a brace that confirms his candidacy for a starting spot. Marcus Rashford, newly arrived, showed a surprisingly quick adaptation and contributed speed and a goal. Lamine Yamal, as usual, showed flashes of his enormous quality.

However, amid the euphoria and hugs after the rout, one piece of news cast a shadow over the celebration. According to RAC 1, taking advantage of the Gamper Trophy celebration, the return to Camp Nou could be delayed even further than expected. The initial plan to return in mid-September, on LaLiga's fourth matchday, now seems complicated.

Joan Laporta warns Hansi Flick: the truth about Camp Nou

The reason is serious and directly affects the club's image and planning; Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick already know it. The renovation works at Spotify Camp Nou have been inspected by the ECA (European Clubs Association). The report found over 200 deficiencies in the first phase of the remodeling.

These problems must be solved before applying for the necessary licenses to reopen the stadium to the public. The time frame is very tight, and the club's technicians are working against the clock to meet the requirements. Even so, everything suggests there won't be any miracles and the return to Camp Nou will be delayed.

For Joan Laporta, the news was a cold shower. The president had marked the reopening date in red as a symbol of the new era. Continuing without Camp Nou is a blow on both an institutional and economic level.

Hansi Flick isn't immune to the situation either. Although his team is performing on the field, he knows that playing in a temporary stadium doesn't offer the same conditions or the same emotional boost. Everything indicates that Barça and their fans will have to wait several more months to reunite with their temple: the renovated Camp Nou.