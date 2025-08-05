Ben Affleck (52 years old) raises alarms: he knows about Ana de Armas and he's not well

In recent weeks, Ben Affleck's name has once again strongly resonated in the media sphere. The actor has reacted noticeably to the recent relationship that Ana de Armas, his ex-partner, is keeping with fellow actor Tom Cruise. According to various sources, Affleck hasn't received the news with the calmness that many might expect, but quite the opposite.

Ben Affleck reportedly expressed his discomfort after learning about Ana de Armas's new romance, as she is currently in a romantic relationship with Cruise. This situation has had a clear emotional impact on the actor, who, according to those close to him, had held out hope for a possible reconciliation. However, reality seems far from those wishes.

The first images confirming the relationship between Ana and Cruise, walking hand in hand in Vermont, were a hard blow for Affleck. While social media celebrated the relationship with enthusiasm, the actor seemed to take it with jealousy and a sense of frustration. His close circle has assured that this situation has affected him more than expected.

Ana de Armas rebuilds her love life while Ben Affleck doesn't hide his discomfort

A source close to the actor revealed to RadarOnline that Affleck feels emotionally affected by this new relationship. According to the same source, he believed Ana had decided to distance herself and that there would be a chance to resume what they had. Reality, however, has shown that the relationship ended and Ana has found a new partner with whom she is happy.

The fact that Tom Cruise, an iconic and experienced figure in Hollywood, is Ana's new partner has been a blow for Affleck. The source commented that for Ben, seeing Ana with someone else, especially someone of Cruise's stature, has been a disconcerting experience. He thought the relationship between Ana and Cruise was merely a casual friendship, but the facts have proved otherwise.

Ben Affleck's romantic past: Ana de Armas and other unfinished stories

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas began their relationship in 2019, during the filming of the movie Deep Water. The couple was seen on multiple occasions during the pandemic, showing a stable and close relationship. However, in 2021 they confirmed their separation, leaving open the question about their long-term feelings.

To this day, friends and people close to Affleck point out that he never fully got over the breakup. According to collected statements, Affleck was going through a difficult time when they started their relationship and regrets not having been at his best for Ana. This could explain the resentment and sadness he feels upon seeing her new romantic situation.

Curiously, this isn't the first time Affleck seems to try to resume past relationships. In the recent past, he has shown interest in getting back together with Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, which points to a pattern in his romantic life. Now, attention is focused on how he will handle the news about Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise.

Ana de Armas's new chapter with Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck's inevitable reaction

Meanwhile, Ana and Tom are enjoying their relationship away from the media spotlight. The couple has been spotted in moments of closeness, such as that walk through Vermont that was decisive in confirming the romance. Meanwhile, the actor keeps a low profile regarding his private life, although the news of this relationship has caused great expectation.

De Armas continues to establish herself in Hollywood with highly relevant roles, and her relationship with Cruise represents a new chapter in her personal and professional life. For now, none of the protagonists have made official statements, although the news has already taken hold in the public imagination.

Ultimately, the new relationship has deeply impacted Ben Affleck. His reaction shows that his past connection with Ana de Armas still carries significant emotional weight. The news of the romance with Tom Cruise has gone beyond a mere headline.