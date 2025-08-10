Eduardo Camavinga warns Aurélien Tchouaméni: 'Xabi Alonso has secured another holding midfielder'

This season should be the one where Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni establish themselves. Both French midfielders have already had enough time to learn from legends like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Now it's their turn to step up. Eduardo Camavinga needs to leave behind the physical problems he dealt with during the last campaign.

Meanwhile, Aurélien Tchouaméni must show greater consistency, whether as a holding midfielder or as a center-back. Both are expected to lead the midfield of the future, which seems to be starting already.

Xabi Alonso wants a holding midfielder and has three options

With the arrival of Xabi Alonso, the tactical demands have multiplied. The new coach wants to find his starting midfielder as soon as possible. For now, he sees Camavinga and Tchouaméni as ideal candidates for that position.

The idea is for one of them to become the anchor of the team. A physical, positional profile with good ball distribution. Both have the qualities, but only one will be a starter.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

However, in the last few hours everything has changed. Now there's a third name on the list that Xabi Alonso has decided to add.

Dani Ceballos enters the fight for the midfield role

Xabi Alonso has had a key conversation with Dani Ceballos. He has confirmed that he is counting on him for the next season. The coach from Tolosa believes the Andalusian can provide balance, experience, and good ball handling in that area.

The talk has been decisive. Dani Ceballos is staying and enters the competition to be Real Madrid's holding midfielder this season. A position that, until now, seemed reserved for the two Frenchmen.

| Europa Press

This changes the entire scenario. Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni will have to perform at their best from day one.

Dani Ceballos knows he has less physicality, but he also knows he understands the game like few others. This is something that, for Xabi Alonso, could be decisive.

Three different profiles for a single position

Each one brings something different. Eduardo Camavinga has range, ball-carrying ability, and aggressiveness. Aurélien Tchouaméni is more positional, composed, and effective.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos brings composure, control, and precision. In this sense, Xabi Alonso will have to choose. Or maybe not, he could opt to rotate depending on the opponent.

What is clear is that there is high demand for the holding midfielder position. Real Madrid are looking for balance, and that balance will start from the base of the midfield.

Camavinga, Tchouaméni, and Ceballos know it. For now, it seems most logical that only one will have the leading role. The rest will have to wait for their opportunity on the bench.