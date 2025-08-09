Nothing is what it seems at Verizon: This announcement catches thousands of customers by surprise

In a world where everything changes at great speed, there are announcements that, without much fanfare, can mean a great benefit for users. That's exactly what happened with Verizon. Thousands of customers have been pleasantly surprised to discover an option that could help them save money every month.

A simple gesture can mean a monthly discount on their bill. What seemed like just another update actually hides an opportunity that not many expected.

Verizon has issued a direct invitation to their users: use Auto Pay as a way to manage their monthly bills. This method, combined with paperless billing, allows users to access monthly discounts on different mobile and home internet plans. It's an option designed for those seeking convenience, but also for those who don't want to overpay.

Verizon explains what Auto Pay is

What is Auto Pay? It's a simple tool that allows users to set up recurring monthly payments automatically. The customer chooses where the charges will be made from: it can be a bank account, a debit card, or even a Verizon Visa card.

Once activated, there's no need to worry about due dates anymore. The system takes care of everything.

But the interesting part comes with the savings. Those users who activate both Auto Pay and paperless billing can receive a discount of up to $10 per line per month, as long as they have an eligible mobile plan.

The same applies to some home internet plans. Like 5G Home or LTE Home, which also offer a monthly discount of $10.

Verizon has made it clear that not all plans qualify for this benefit. The most recent ones, such as Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Welcome, are the ones that allow users to access the highest discount. Other older plans can also generate savings, although in this case the discount is up to $5 per line.

To find out if a plan is eligible, users just need to access the My Verizon platform or consult customer service.

Ease of activating the service

Activating the service is very easy. Customers can do it from the official app or on the website, by accessing their profile and setting up Auto Pay and paperless billing. In just a few minutes, the system is ready to work month after month without complications.

This announcement, although discreet, has been enthusiastically received by many users who see it as a way to simplify their financial life. At the same time, reduce their expenses. Verizon continues to look for ways to keep their customers loyal and reward efficiency, offering advantages to those who adopt digital and automated options.