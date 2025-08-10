There's a surprise, Rodrygo targets Real Madrid's number one enemy

Rodrygo is grabbing all the headlines this summer. Just when it seemed that with Xabi Alonso he could show his best version, rumors about his departure have started to grow stronger.

The new coach of Real Madrid barely counted on him in the Club World Cup. His role was secondary, almost testimonial, which makes it clear that he is not in his immediate plans.

In this regard, it is clear that Real Madrid's "11" is in a delicate situation. At this moment, he is neither undisputed nor has his continuity guaranteed.

The giants move away from the Brazilian

During the summer, Rodrygo's name has been linked to the best clubs in the world. Liverpool have had him on their radar for months. In addition, more recently, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Bayern Munich have inquired about him.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

However, as the weeks have passed, those teams have taken other paths. They have closed new signings. Rodrygo, little by little, has been left without real market options.

Right now, the most likely scenario is that he will stay at Real Madrid. However, in recent days, a club has entered the race that could radically change his future.

PSG ready to make a move

Specifically, the new party interested in Rodrygo is Paris Saint-Germain, managed by Luis Enrique. This is largely due to the fact that the possible departure of Bradley Barcola from the Parisian team has gained momentum. If it is confirmed, PSG will not hesitate for a second: their target will be Rodrygo.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Florentino Pérez already has his position clear. If any club wants to sign the Brazilian, they will have to pay €100 million (100,000,000 €). This is a high figure, but manageable for PSG.

The French side see Rodrygo as the ideal replacement. Young, talented, and experienced in the Champions League. In addition, the fact that he is not a starter at Real Madrid could facilitate the operation.

Final decision in the player's hands

In Valdebebas, they do not rule out any possibility. If an important offer arrives and Rodrygo agrees to leave, the club will open the door, but if he decides to stay, Xabi Alonso wants to make the most of him.

Everything will depend on the player's decision. Rodrygo knows that his situation has changed: He is no longer undisputed and knows that on the white bench, minutes are worth their weight in gold.

Meanwhile, PSG are ready to go after him. Only the trigger is missing: Barcola's sale. If it happens, Rodrygo's summer could change completely.

At Bernabéu, they remain alert, but what is clear is that, for now, the future of "11" remains unsolved.