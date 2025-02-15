Confirm Prince William and Meghan Markle: Horrified at...

The relationship between Kate Middleton and Prince William is once again in the eye of the storm. Just two days after Kensington Palace announced their absence from the Bafta Awards, unexpected details about their marriage have come to light.

Journalist Tom Quinn, an expert on the British monarchy, reveals in his book The Secret Life of the Royal Servants, testimonies from former Crown employees. In it, unknown episodes about the Waleses are unveiled, which have caused a great stir even before its release.

The first leaks are already making headlines and the content promises to shake the image of the royal couple. Among the stories, there is talk of the peculiar way Kate deals with William's temperament. As well as a supposed flirtation between the heir to the British throne and Meghan Markle in the past.

The Rumor That Further Separated the Brothers

One of the revelations that has caused the most controversy is the alleged connection between Prince William and Meghan Markle. Supposedly, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex flirted during the early months of the actress's relationship with Prince Harry. According to the book, some Buckingham Palace servants began to speculate about the effusiveness with which Meghan greeted the future king. "The hugs and kisses on the cheeks fueled gossip among the Palace staff," they recounted.

"They said Meghan was flirting with William, which obviously wasn't the case," they added. "But the tense atmosphere caused by all this made the separation between the brothers bigger," the testimony states. These rumors not only affected the relationship between Harry and William but also created discomfort among other members of the royal family. The coldness between the two brothers has been evident in recent years, and this episode would have been another trigger in their estrangement.

William, Kate Middleton's "Fourth Child"

Another of the most surprising testimonies comes from someone who worked closely with the Princes of Wales. According to this source, the princess has learned to manage her husband's mood swings. "I don't know what William would do without Kate. Sometimes she has to treat him like a fourth child due to his capricious nature," confesses the anonymous testimony.

Many former Buckingham workers claim that this behavior is an inherited trait from his father, Charles III. The book mentions an episode where the monarch lost his temper after getting ink on himself before his coronation, comparing it to William's impulsive reactions.

The Princes of Wales, Unaffected by the Controversy

Despite the new speculations about their marriage, Kate Middleton and Prince William have continued with their schedule without commenting on the matter. On Tuesday, the princess visited Cheshire County, where she attended the Mother and Baby Unit at HMP Styal prison. There, she learned about the support work for pregnant women and new mothers serving sentences.

Meanwhile, Tom Quinn's book continues to generate anticipation. It promises to become a read that will give much to talk about in the coming months.