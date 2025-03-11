The Only Two Words Mar Flores Dares to Utter About Alejandra Rubio

After a long time away from the media spotlight, Mar Flores has reappeared in Madrid to attend a new event related to the fashion world. A moment in which she left more than one person very surprised with the two only words she dedicated to the mother of her only grandchild, Alejandra Rubio.

Meanwhile, Terelu Campos becomes the main protagonist of Survivors 2025, this Monday, March 10, the model attended the fashion show of Fabio Encinar's new collection. The event was held in a well-known hotel in the capital and away from the MBFWM circuit.

| Europa Press

As expected, Mar Flores was not alone. Among the attendees, we could see several well-known faces from our country, such as Laura Matamoros and Lidia Torrent, among many others.

For the occasion, Carlo's mother opted for a black midi long-sleeved dress, with a turtleneck and a maxi bow at the waist in toffee tone. A look she showcased before the media at the corresponding photocall.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

However, when reporters approached her to ask some current questions, Mar Flores limited herself to posing with her best smile.

Although, when they mentioned Alejandra Rubio's name at the end of the event, she decided to break her silence to utter two words: "Sorry and thank you."

Throughout the event, Mar Flores avoided by all means answering press questions related to Terelu Campos's much-talked-about participation in Survivors 2025. A gesture that was repeated after leaving the fashion show in front of Europa Press cameras.

| Mediaset

Far from showing all her public support to Alejandra Rubio and her mother, the model left it unclear whether she is following the new edition of Survivors or not. Additionally, she also refused to comment on what she thinks about her in-law's performance in the contest.

So much so that, with an evasive attitude, Mar Flores only limited herself to saying: "Sorry, I'm running. Thank you very much." This way, she made it clear that she had no intention of commenting on Terelu's experience in Honduras.

Meanwhile, she also preferred to remain silent when asked about her son Carlo's new project. It has been revealed that it is a barbershop that will open its doors soon, with which the young man seeks to reinvent himself away from the media spotlight. A decision he made after serving his sentence for aggravated fraud.