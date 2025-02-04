Urgent statement from 'La Isla de las Tentaciones' about Montoya: 'I never have...'

La Isla de las Tentaciones has returned to Telecinco's line-up with a new urgent announcement about Montoya. The organization has released harsh images of the contestant during his last bonfire: "I've never been in love and it's breaking me, I can't take it anymore."

This Monday, February 3, La Isla de las Tentaciones has once again set off all the alarms, all due to the concerning scene starring the Andalusian. The situation has reached such a point that the young man has suffered a worrying anxiety attack on the beach.

| Mediaset

After the great disappointment he experienced last week, Montoya has faced a new and shocking set of videos starring Anita. In them, the contestant of La Isla de las Tentaciones has been able to see the evolution of his girlfriend's relationship with Manuel.

In the first part of his bonfire, he watched the moment when Anita succumbed to the temptation of her tempter. So much so that, as can be seen in the video, they both passionately kissed in the Villa Playa jacuzzi.

"You're making a fool of yourself, girl. You're embarrassing me, you're embarrassing," Montoya stated, while tearing the buttons off his jersey, overwhelmed by pain and frustration. However, what he least expected was that this was just the beginning.

| Mediaset

As the video progressed, Montoya's tension increased by the moment. So much so that he ended up kicking the iconic tablet of La Isla de las Tentaciones.

"Damn it, I'm leaving here," the contestant shouted as he walked away from the set. "You've broken my heart!" could be heard as he ran toward the beach.

La Isla de las Tentaciones sets off all the alarms around Montoya

Faced with this tough situation, Sandra Barneda didn't think twice about going after Montoya. But upon reaching him, the host of La Isla de las Tentaciones encountered a worrying scene.

| Mediaset

In it, we could see how the contestant of La Isla de las Tentaciones fell onto the sand. "Did he faint?" his fellow contestants wondered, while the master of ceremonies handed him a bottle of water to calm him down.

"It's broken me, Sandra... My whole family, that's what I wanted. And I've been behaving well all the time, resisting temptation[...]I'm showing a lot of respect. I've never been in love and it's breaking me, I can't take it anymore," Montoya told Sandra through tears.

| Mediaset

The contestant of La Isla de las Tentaciones can't understand how Anita "is falling in love with someone who's been here for three days." "A guy with a resume longer than... If she's fallen in love, she's done me a favor by showing me who she really is, but I can't believe it," he added.

Once they returned to the bonfire, Montoya wanted to apologize for this scene. However, his nerves were once again unsettled when Sandra Barneda confirmed that there were more images for him.

The contestant was able to see the massage Manuel gave Anita in her bed: "Thank you, La Isla de las Tentaciones, for this. In the second bonfire, a one-year relationship... I haven'thing more to say. I've already found my answer... I can't take it anymore, I'm broken," he stated.

However, when it seemed that the suffering had ended for Montoya, something unexpected happened: he saw a video of Anita and the rest of the Villa Playa residents burning his doll. A scene that, as expected, provoked the rejection of all the contestants of La Isla de las Tentaciones.