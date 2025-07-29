CUP accuses the police officer who shot a man who tried to kill him of being 'racist'

The attempted knife attack on a Local Police officer in Montornès del Vallès has sparked a new controversy. Last Friday night, a 22-year-old man of Gambian origin burst into the municipality's police station with a knife in his hand and lunged at the officers. One of them fired his service weapon and shot him down. The case is being investigated by Mossos d'Esquadra, who have already ruled out a terrorist motivation.

The injured officer, who was hit by a ricocheted bullet during the struggle, was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the police union SIP-FEPOL has demanded an urgent improvement in security measures at Catalan police stations. They denounce the precarious resources and staffing in numerous municipalities, many of which are covered by interim officers without full training.

However, as has been happening more and more frequently, the focus hasn't been limited to the facts. From Arran, the youth organization linked to CUP, a message has been spread on social media accusing the officer who fired of "racist murder." "We denounce the disproportion and police impunity to murder a person, as if containment protocols didn't exist," the statement read:

This is not the first time

These statements have reopened a well-known pattern in Catalonia: an episode of insecurity with police intervention, followed by a public accusation of racism from the anti-capitalist left. What happened in Montornès is reminiscent of what occurred a few months ago in Salt, when Laure Vega justified the riots after an eviction. According to the deputy, quoting a well-known comedian, "throwing stones at mossos is a cultural act of Catalonia."

| Europa Press

Police union representatives accused CUP and their youth wing of "legitimizing violence" and "undermining coexistence." In the case of Salt, the USPAC union demanded an exemplary fine of 12,000 euros for the deputy, considering that she had violated the chamber's regulations. "It's not just a lack of respect, it's a direct threat to the authority of the State," they said at the time.

The Montornès case once again shows the chronic tension between the anti-capitalist left and law enforcement. While unions demand institutional support in the face of real attacks, CUP's circle responds with sweeping accusations of racism and repression. It's a spiral of accusations and reproaches that repeats itself with every new incident and places law enforcement officers as a usual target of radical political discourse.