PSC will file a 'hate crime' complaint against a DJ who insulted Pedro Sánchez

What was supposed to be a festive night in Miami Platja ended with a formal complaint filed by Mont-roig del Camp City Council against DJ Rubén Romero. This DJ has become the main figure in a controversial performance during last Saturday's White Party.

The artist, hired by City Council itself to provide music at one of the main events of the Sant Jaume festival, allegedly hurled serious insults at President Pedro Sánchez. City Council pointed this out in an official statement. The events took place in the early hours, when Romero took the microphone and began making comments directed at Sánchez, they report.

| Europa Press

City Council believes that these statements could constitute a hate crime, as defined in Article 510 of the Penal Code. Not only because of the tone of the insults, but also because, according to eyewitnesses cited by City Council, the DJ encouraged attendees to join in the chants. For this reason, the local government plans to report the DJ for incitement to hatred. This is a crime that, on many occasions, is used to restrict freedom of expression.

The institutional response was swift. Mayor Fran Morancho (PSC) stated that his government team doesn't intend to tolerate speeches that attack the basic principles of respect and coexistence. "We can't look the other way in the face of this kind of behavior," he said.

City Council emphasizes that the complaint aims to make it clear that expressions promoting hatred or discrimination won't be allowed. Especially at events funded and organized by a public administration. According to City Council, the DJ's performance crossed what they consider a red line.

City Council insists that DJ Rubén Romero's performance doesn't represent the municipality's values. They specify that they won't allow their stages to be used to promote messages of political or ideological confrontation.