Rumors about Ter Stegen are confirmed! The date is set and Barça responds

Barça's sporting management has a serious problem with a specific name: Ter Stegen. The German international goalkeeper is generating many rumors and uncertainty within the Catalan club's environment. The Barça captain suffered a serious injury last season and was practically out of competition for the entire campaign. He has now lost his starting position.

Ter Stegen returned to the team when the season was coming to an end, but he was only able to play a few minutes. After his long-term injury, the club went to the market and, surprisingly, signed a goalkeeper who had hung up his gloves last summer. Szczesny signed with Barça to replace Ter Stegen until the end of the season and, with his impressive performances, he won the fans' affection and the trust of the locker room.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

However, looking ahead to the new season, Ter Stegen expected to regain the starting spot. Theoretically, Szczesny arrived to replace him during his injury, so he shouldn't have any problem. However, to his surprise, Barça has not only renewed the Polish goalkeeper, but also signed another goalkeeper: Joan García.

Ter Stegen makes a controversial decision

Ter Stegen is clear that he is not in Barça's plans and that he will have to look for a way out if he wants to play regularly. However, the German goalkeeper is hurt by the club's attitude and won't make things easy. Knowing that he still has a contract until 2028 and that the club needs his sale to be able to register Joan García, Ter Stegen has made a highly controversial decision.

To everyone's surprise, Ter Stegen has decided to undergo surgery to solve his back problems. The estimated recovery time that he himself published on social media is 3 months (3 meses). However, Barça will try to make it 4 (4 meses) so they can use his roster spot and register the new starting goalkeeper, Joan García, without any issues.

Rumors about Ter Stegen confirmed! The date is set and Barça responds

The German goalkeeper will undergo surgery today to address his recurring lower back pain that he has been dealing with for over a year. Initially, it was said that Ter Stegen had requested to travel alone, without any club doctor. However, we have learned that FC Barcelona hasn't stood idly by and has replied by sending the reserve team doctor from the basketball section: Ingasi Moix.

Once the affected area has been analyzed and the necessary intervention has been performed, a specific prognosis will be established. La Liga's medical services will ultimately determine the extent of the injury after receiving all the medical documentation.

With this documentation, La Liga will decide whether Barça can use 80% of Ter Stegen's salary to register Joan García. The German goalkeeper's physical problems are becoming a ticking time bomb for the team led by Joan Laporta. Ter Stegen has become the biggest problem, not only from a sporting perspective, but also from an economic point of view.