Joan Laporta dreams of his return to Camp Nou: 'He's very good and costs €0'

Joan Laporta is doing a great job leading FC Barcelona's board and the results are truly positive. The Catalan club has had to overcome tough times, but it seems that this is already coming to an end. The economy keeps improving and major contracts keep coming in nonstop.

It's clear that the arrival of major signings is helping the Catalan club rise from its ashes. Joan Laporta and the rest of the board have chosen to bring in several players like Rashford and Joan García, who will give the team a boost in quality. Now, to complete the squad, the president is considering a former Barça player who's performing at a high level and would return to Camp Nou completely free of charge.

Joan Laporta prepares a major signing for 0 euros

Joan Laporta has been one of the most criticized people on the board in recent years due to the few moves in the market. Later, it became known that he was limited by the club's financial situation and poor management in the past. The president has done the best he could and a good part of the fans are happy with his management.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has completely changed the team and the Culers are very excited this year about the titles and the play style. In addition to a more vertical and faster soccer, Flick has kept Barça's DNA perfectly. From the very beginning, the coach understood the situation and didn't ask for overly expensive signings.

Even so, he has obviously needed quality reinforcements, and Barça's last two transfer windows have been quite good. Now, Joan Laporta is finalizing the last details that will allow the club to enter the 1:1 rule. If everything goes well, in addition to the 1:1, the club will be able to count on an unbelievable defender at zero cost.

The defender Joan Laporta could sign at zero cost

Joan Laporta is moving cautiously in the market and is watching all possible market options. At the moment, several sources state that Laporta is closely following Óscar Mingueza, former Barça player. The Spaniard still hasn't renewed with Celta and his contract expires in 2026.

Barça owns 50% of the rights, but if he arrives at zero cost in 2026, the Catalans would save a good amount of money. Over the next few months, we'll find out what happens with Óscar Mingueza and whether he renews with Celta. If he doesn't, Joan Laporta will try to bring him back to Camp Nou.