Raúl Asencio is one of the names that have appeared on the most front pages in recent months within Real Madrid's environment. Born in 2003, this Spanish center-back trained at La Fábrica has made the leap to the elite with unusual speed. His wingspan, physical power, and ability to anticipate make him a modern and very complete defender.

Last season was his definitive springboard. Numerous absences in defense forced Carlo Ancelotti to turn to reserve team players; that's when Raúl Asencio appeared. From his first match at Santiago Bernabéu, he showed personality, maturity, and more than enough qualities to compete at the highest level.

Raúl Asencio, in the eye of the storm

His performance didn't go unnoticed by anyone, and he quickly earned a place among the coaching staff's favorites. However, his figure has also been surrounded by some controversy. Raúl Asencio is being investigated by the justice system for recording sexual images of two women, one of them a minor, and sharing them without their consent.

This is a case that still hasn't been solved and keeps a large part of the fans on edge. Despite this, Real Madrid hasn't turned its back on him. A few months ago, the club's legal team decided to officially take on his defense, and now they've made another gesture toward Raúl Asencio that changes everything.

The trust in Raúl Asencio hasn't wavered even after his discreet role in the last Club World Cup. Although his performance in that tournament left some doubts, the club wanted to send him a clear message of support. They've done so with a gesture that marks a turning point in his career.

Real Madrid announces the big news by surprise: Raúl Asencio's situation is now official

Raúl Asencio now has a first-team spot at Real Madrid. His promotion has been confirmed on the club's official website, where he already appears as a full-fledged player. This is an important step that recognizes not only his talent but also his work and perseverance.

In addition, his new status comes with an improved contract. Raúl has renewed his link with the club and will see his salary increase significantly. This is a reward for his progress and the impact he has made in his first year among the greats.

This move confirms that Real Madrid continues to strongly back young talents from La Fábrica. Raúl Asencio is, without a doubt, one of the club's great bets for the future. Now, with a first-team spot and a renewed contract, it's his turn to show that he can establish himself in the first team.