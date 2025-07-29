Official, Barça shuts the door, he won't return: he's leaving for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

FC Barcelona can celebrate the great transfer window they're having. The Catalan club has managed to secure key signings in record time. The arrivals of Joan García, Roony Bardghji, and Marcus Rashford have raised the squad's level.

Now, Barça not only has a young and reliable goalkeeper. They can also boast a deep squad, with solutions for every area of the field. Especially in attack, where Bardghji and Rashford promise to make a difference.

Barça shuts the door: there will be no more signings

With these signings, everything indicates that the chapter of arrivals is closed. No further additions are expected and, precisely for this reason, a familiar face at the Catalan club has been left out of the new project. We're talking about Joao Félix, who played two seasons ago on loan at Barça and dreamed of returning.

His desire was clear, but the sporting management never considered that option. Joao Félix's time at Camp Nou is now history even though Flick had requested the arrival of a new winger. Although Joao fit in football-wise, his inconsistent performance and contractual situation made the operation unfeasible.

Joao Félix leaves with Cristiano Ronaldo

After being rejected by Barça, and due to the lack of firm offers in Europe, Joao Félix has made a drastic decision: to seek new horizons. In this regard, he has chosen an unexpected destination: Saudi Arabia.

Joao Félix has just signed with Al-Nassr. The Saudi team, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, has finalized his signing in the last few hours. After a disappointing final spell at AC Milan, the Portuguese footballer has decided to completely change direction.

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo has been key. Portugal's captain has directly influenced the deal and has convinced Joao Félix to join Al-Nassr's ambitious project, where other world football stars also play.

For Barça, the matter is already closed and a return in the future isn't being considered. This way, Joao Félix leaves behind his time as a culé and enters a league that, while less demanding, offers him minutes, prominence, and a multi-million contract.

We'll see if he's able to relaunch his career, but at Camp Nou it's clear that the focus is already on other names. For now, the transfer window closes on a high note and Joao Félix simply is no longer in the plans. Now it's time to see if he manages to revive his career at Al-Nassr.