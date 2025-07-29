Florentino Pérez is focused on the constant moves taking place in the transfer market day after day. He has been quicker than anyone else in securing the signing of Huijsen, and he has also moved ahead of PSG for Franco Mastantuono. It is clear that Florentino is fully involved in the most important negotiations and deals of the summer.

In addition, he is not only keeping an eye on the possible signings that Real Madrid could finalize. Florentino Pérez has also shared his opinion on the outgoing transfers. For example, he has worked actively on the departures of Modric and Chema Andrés, two players about whom a decision had to be made for next season.

Confirmed, Florentino Pérez rubs his hands: Betis want Madrid's gem

Florentino Pérez is aware that many moves could still take place before the transfer market closes. Meanwhile, Betis could be the main player in the next big transfer of the summer. The Andalusian side want to sign the brightest gem produced by La Fábrica in recent years.

We are talking about Sergio Arribas, a highly skilled attacking midfielder who currently plays for Almería. Florentino Pérez, in Real Madrid's usual style, kept 40% of a future sale. This way, if Betis manage to complete his signing, almost half of the total amount will go directly to the coffers of the white club.

Florentino Pérez repeats the strategy that has brought such good results

Florentino Pérez has shown himself to be a great manager throughout all these years at the helm of Real Madrid. Thanks to his decisions, the white club can boast of having one of the best squads in the world. In addition, they also have the luxury of keeping control over the La Fábrica prospects who have not found a place in the first team.

This is the case of Sergio Arribas. The attacking midfielder excelled at Castilla a few seasons ago, but he was left without a spot when he deserved to make the leap to the elite. At that moment, Almería acquired his rights, but Florentino Pérez decided to keep 40% of his future sale.

Sergio Arribas showed great promise, so Real Madrid did well to keep that percentage. Now, Florentino Pérez is very close to reaping the rewards of his brilliant management. If Betis secure Arribas's services, the white club will receive a significant sum.