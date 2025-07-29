Maximum joy at Bernabéu: 'The signing Xabi Alonso has requested arrives on the day...'

Xabi Alonso, a true Real Madrid legend, is the club's new high-profile coach for the coming seasons. As a player, he showed his ability to control the pace of the game and distribute the ball with mastery. His presence in the center of Bernabéu's midfield will always be remembered with nostalgia: he won 5 titles in white before hanging up his boots and making the leap to coaching.

In Germany, already as a coach, Xabi Alonso managed to win a historic Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. This success allowed him to be linked with Real Madrid, the team he has returned to this summer. Once he landed at Bernabéu, the Tolosa native wants to bring a smile back to Madridist fans through good results.

| Europa Press

At the Club World Cup recently held in Miami, there have been small signs of improvement, but Xabi Alonso still has a lot of work to do. He must make important decisions such as the formation to use and the players who will be part of it.

Maximum joy at Bernabéu: "The signing Xabi Alonso requested arrives the day..."

The white coach has already started making the first decisions, such as placing Arda Güler in the pivot role, but that's not all. After the signings of Huijsen, Carreras, and Arnold, Xabi Alonso has requested more additions. The next to arrive will be a signing made at his request, we're talking about the Argentine Franco Mastantuono.

Florentino Pérez already has an agreement with River Plate for the transfer of Franco Mastantuono, whom Xabi Alonso considers a generational talent. The signing was made official at the Club World Cup, but FIFA doesn't allow the footballer to join his new club while underage. However, Madrid fans won't have to wait too long to see Mastantuono in the Spanish capital, since he's expected to arrive next week.

Franco Mastantuono will join the group on August 14

Franco Mastantuono will arrive in Madrid earlier, but he'll have to wait until August 14 to become a member of the squad. Until he turns 18, he won't be able to train at the Valdebebas sports complex under Xabi Alonso's orders. Madrid return to training on August 4 to begin preparing for their league debut against Osasuna.

Thus, Franco Mastantuono will only have 5 days to get ready before the league debut at Santiago Bernabéu. With so little time, it seems unlikely that the high-profile Argentine signing will get minutes in the first league match. Opportunities will come in the following games, where he'll have the chance to replace Jude Bellingham, who has recently undergone shoulder surgery.