Terelu Campos Reveals How Alejandra Rubio Treats Her Baby: 'It Was a Surprise'

Terelu Campos has once again left all the viewers of Survivors 2025 speechless, following the deep conversation she had with her colleague Gala. The collaborator didn't think twice about revealing how Alejandra Rubio really treats her baby: "It was a surprise."

Throughout this time, the content creator has been very reluctant to speak publicly about her private life. Proof of this are the statements she made a few days ago on the set of Let's See:

| Mediaset

"Those who know me a little know that I'm weird about these things. There are things I like in private and that I keep to myself.[…]In private, I think it's great, but there are things I don't like."

These statements are directly related to the confession Terelu Campos made about her two cancers. Now, despite Alejandra Rubio's discretion, the Survivors contestant has broken her silence again.

| Mediaset

So much so that, during a conversation with Gala, she had no qualms about talking about her daughter's motherhood. With complete sincerity, the television collaborator revealed how the influencer handles her son, little Carlo.

Terelu Campos Makes a Shocking Confession About Alejandra Rubio and Her Baby: "Having a Child Was a Surprise"

At all times, Terelu Campos has highlighted how well Alejandra Rubio handles the baby she gave birth to last December. However, she had no qualms about stating that the arrival of little Carlo was a "surprise" for everyone:

"That my daughter had a child was a surprise, but you should see how she handles it... And him[Carlo Costanzia]I won't even tell you. He's also very tall, almost 6 ft. 3 in. (1.90 meters)... I'm very surprised."

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset

Additionally, after confessing to Gala that her daughter Alejandra Rubio will turn 25 in two weeks, Terelu Campos gave more details about her first grandchild: "Carlo is her first baby. My grandson turned three months old the day before we entered the gala."

Meanwhile, the television collaborator had no qualms about sharing with her colleague and all the viewers a surprising fact related to the baby's name.

"Her husband's name is Carlo, just like the son they have. He's Italian, and they have a family tradition that if it was a boy, he would carry the name Carlo," Terelu Campos assured.

Finally, Alejandra Rubio's mother left more than one person speechless by speaking openly about her son-in-law, Carlo Costanzia. More specifically about the sentence he is currently serving:

"God willing, this week he'll be free of everything, and they can live a more normal life, travel, and be able to do things... And see their family and everything, which is also very important."