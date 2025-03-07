Ter Stegen and Daniela Jehle Split: This Is What Their Gorgeous Children Look Like

Marc-André Ter Stegen, goalkeeper for FC Barcelona, and his wife, Daniela Jehle, have confirmed their breakup. The news came this past Thursday through a joint statement published on their social media.

In it, they both explained that, after careful consideration, they had decided to go their separate ways. However, they made it clear that their main concern and priority remains the well-being of their children, the result of this relationship.

Ter Stegen and Daniela Jehle Announce Their Divorce

The couple's separation has been a painful process, but, as they stated in their statement, they believe it is the best for them. Despite this challenging time, they both agreed that their commitment as parents remains strong.

Ben and Tom, four and one year old respectively, are the couple's greatest treasures. Since they were born, they have been the center of Ter Stegen and Daniela's lives. In the statement, the former couple emphasized that their separation will not affect the relationship they have with them.

"Our joint goal is to do what's best for our children, ensuring they continue to have a stable and loving environment," they assured. Despite the separation, the couple has made it clear that they will continue to work together as parents.

A fact that will allow them to maintain Ben and Tom's emotional stability. In this regard, Ter Stegen and Jehle committed to continue treating each other with respect and appreciation, as they always have. No matter what, their role as parents and their dedication to their children will not change.

Ben and Tom: Ter Stegen's Handsome Sons

Ben, at four years old, is already a child who shows his personality and joy, while Tom, at just one year old, is in a full growth stage. Despite the sadness that has joined the separation, they will both continue to grow surrounded by love.

The couple also requested respect for their privacy at this very personal time, especially that of their children. With a focus on stability, Ter Stegen and Daniela hope that this process, although difficult, will not affect Ben and Tom's future.