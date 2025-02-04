Susanna Griso stops hiding what David Rodríguez has done: 'It's not normal'

Susanna Griso has been very blunt about the latest actions of David Rodríguez, Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend. Specifically, live on Espejo Público, she criticized one of his behaviors.

The presenter spoke clearly after seeing what the young man said to one of the reporters when asked about his partner. In reply, the host of the Antena 3 show said: "That's not normal."

Susanna Griso analyzes David Rodríguez's situation on Espejo Público

The investigation that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez are undergoing for alleged child abuse of their daughter continues to generate interest. A good example of this is that today on Espejo Público the issue was brought up again. Specifically, the focus was placed on him.

In this regard, Gema López was very blunt in stating: "I think the attitude he has taken toward the media, so different from hers, has drawn attention. You can't show normalcy and act like nothing is happening when she, the more well-known one, faces it and says they've had a hard time, that it's a nightmare."

She added: "In the face of an event, I can cry because I'm sensitive and you can be colder, but there is a truth. And that is that there is an investigation, not normalcy, and that's what draws attention. The unity was what was missing after the news of the investigation became known."

In other words, she pointed out that his behavior could be negatively affecting the public perception of the case and, therefore, Anabel Pantoja's image. So much so that the lack of a unified and coherent stance between them has caused speculation about possible tensions in the couple.

Susanna Griso questions David Rodríguez

At this point, the latest images of David Rodríguez on the street being questioned by the press were broadcast. And they made Susanna Griso react, pointing out what he did.

Thus, she stated: "What caught my attention is that they ask him about Anabel and he responds: 'I'm fine.' There's like a disconnection there. That's not normal."

As if that weren't enough, Gema intervened again to make it clear that the couple could be breaking apart. She explained: "Voices from outside are starting to tell Anabel things about her boyfriend. Beyond infidelities, these are episodes I don't know about."

In any case, the investigation continues, and it is expected that in the coming days new evidence will be provided to clarify what happened. Meanwhile, the public remains alert to every move of the couple and the reactions of media figures like Susanna Griso. Figures who don't hesitate to express their opinion on the behavior of those involved.

It is essential to remember the seriousness of the accusations and the importance of protecting the rights and well-being of the minor involved. Justice must determine the truth of the facts and, if applicable, establish the corresponding responsibilities. Until then, it is essential to address the issue with the seriousness and respect it deserves, avoiding speculations that could harm those involved and, above all, little Alma.