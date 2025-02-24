Surprise With Dani Martín's Confession About Blanca Suárez: 'harassment and Takedown'

Dani Martín has left more than one person speechless with the unexpected confession he made about his romantic relationship with Blanca Suárez. "It was an illegal harassment and demolition," the singer stated in his latest television interview.

This Sunday, February 23, the former lead singer of El Canto del Loco became the latest guest on Lo de Évole, a program on La Sexta presented by Jordi Évole. During his appearance, the artist spoke like never before about some of the toughest episodes of his life.

However, the confessions that have attracted the most attention were those related to Blanca Suárez. The host of the show didn't want to miss the opportunity to ask Dani Martín how fame affected him in the past on a more personal and family level.

"It was intense. Not being able to go down to the beach, not being able to have dinner with my parents in the summer in Cádiz, constantly photos and photos... Which in the end is a gratitude from people toward you that, to this day, continues, thank God."

However, despite how grateful he is for all the affection he receives, Dani Martín has stated that "there was a moment when it was impossible to coexist." Especially, "for the people who lived with me."

"You couldn't talk, you couldn't converse. That and the paparazzi's pursuit, at the time, was also something illegal for what they did. It was an illegal harassment and demolition," the singer clarified afterward.

Dani Martín didn't hold back when pointing out the "harassment and demolition" he suffered at a specific moment in his life. A period of time that, at first glance, coincided with his high-profile romance with Blanca Suárez.

As expected, these words have caused great uncertainty in Jordi Évole. So much so that he didn't think twice when asking the following question to clear up doubts: "Was that when you were with Blanca Suárez?"

"Yes," Dani Martín replied with total conviction. "Well, we were hardly even together... There were more people around than just her and me, right?" the artist lamented afterward.

This is not the first time the former lead singer of El Canto del Loco has spoken about this topic during one of his interviews. A few months ago, he had no qualms about sharing with El País the reasons why he decided to end his romantic relationship with Blanca Suárez:

"One day we both realized that we were exhausted from dealing with that situation. Seventeen cars constantly chasing us. The relationship ended because of that: there was too much information about us all the time."

Additionally, Dani Martín had no qualms about recounting one of the toughest scenarios he faced during his relationship with Blanca Suárez. "We were about to kill ourselves in the car a couple of times... I need to live a normal, natural life. It caused terrible panic in me."