Surprise Over the Big News Sonsoles Ónega Has Given to Carmen Lomana Live

The afternoon on Y ahora Sonsoles has been full of surprises. Sonsoles Ónega spoke with Carmen Lomana about her special friend, Jesús Arroyo. For weeks, rumors about a possible relationship between them have been in the air.

Carmen, however, denied these rumors live just a week ago. But the speculations have gained strength. New images of them together have been leaked.

| Antena 3

Today, live on air, Carmen gave an unexpected twist to her version: "He is courting me, as they used to say in the old days. We are courting each other," she confessed. A phrase that has provoked a myriad of reactions.

Sonsoles Ónega Confirms to Carmen Lomana That a Gift Has Arrived for Her

But the real surprise came afterward. Sonsoles Ónega left everyone speechless with an unexpected piece of news, as Carmen Lomana received a gift in the middle of the program. Information that caught Carmen Lomana by surprise.

"A bouquet of flowers has arrived at our production company's headquarters in your name," the host revealed. Carmen was left speechless. With her eyes wide open, she waited expectantly to see what it was, and a live video showed the mysterious present.

| Antena 3

However, Carmen Lomana's reaction was anything but enthusiastic: "Is that a lettuce?" she asked, surprised. A large green arrangement appeared on screen. "More than flowers, it's a plant," Sonsoles Ónega explained.

Laughter quickly filled the set, and Carmen, with her characteristic spontaneity, raised a doubt. "I doubt it's from Jesús, is he going to send me that cabbage? It's horrible," she exclaimed. A reaction that provoked laughter among the program's collaborators.

Carmen Lomana Can't Believe Her Special Friend Sent Her a Gift to Sonsoles Ónega's Program

Social media quickly lit up with memes and comments about the peculiar "bouquet" received by Carmen. Some suggested it could be from a secret admirer with a very peculiar sense of humor. Others speculated whether Jesús Arroyo was really behind the curious gift.

| Antena 3

The truth is that the afternoon was full of emotions. Carmen Lomana went from astonishment to laughter in a matter of minutes.

Sonsoles Ónega once again showed her ability to surprise live. The mysterious sender of the "lettuce bouquet" undoubtedly managed to become the unexpected protagonist of the day.