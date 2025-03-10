Surprise at What Marisa Martín-Blázquez Has Uncovered About Luitingo's Family

Today on TardeAR, the controversial interview on ¡De Viernes! was discussed, where Luitingo was mentioned. During the broadcast, an audio of Luitingo criticizing his ex-partner with his family was played for Jessica Bueno. However, what has been most impactful on today's program were the words of Marisa Martín-Blázquez about Luitingo.

Luitingo reacted quickly. Through his social media, he issued a statement. In it, he confessed that he deeply regrets his words.

He acknowledged that his statements might have upset Jessica and publicly apologized to her. His gesture has provoked various reactions.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez Gives Her Opinion on Luitingo's Audio with His Family

The situation affected the model so much that she broke down live. The moment caused a great media stir. Now Marisa Martín-Blázquez has wanted to give her most sincere opinion on TardeAR.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez wanted to speak out on the matter and analyzed Luitingo's statement and offered a reflection. "I understand that if the first thing he did was apologize, it's because he did something wrong," she stated.

Additionally, she highlighted a key detail. "When Jessica referred to her mother-in-law, I understand that the conversation is between Luitingo and his mother," she explained.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez wanted to make it clear that Luitingo spoke with his mother about his partner. Therefore, the singer's words might have been said in an environment of full trust.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez Talks About Luitingo's Family Live

However, Marisa didn't just stick to that opinion and decided to defend the singer and his family. She argued that "in the context of a private conversation, if words are extrapolated outside of that context, they can be misinterpreted." Marisa Martín-Blázquez's statements did not go unnoticed on set.

According to the journalist, Luitingo's family had no intention of harming Jessica and believes everything has been taken out of context. This point of view has caused debate on the program. Some collaborators agreed with her analysis while others considered that the audio is clear enough to leave no room for doubt.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez's opinion has caused reactions on social media. Many users have commented on her words, dividing between those who support her stance and those who believe she is downplaying the issue. The controversy remains open and everything suggests it will continue to be talked about in the coming days.