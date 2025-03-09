Surprise Over Pope Francis's Last Words From the Hospital: ‘The Lie…’

Pope Francis remains at Rome's Gemelli Hospital following respiratory complications. At 88 years old, he has faced bilateral pneumonia that has worsened his health condition. Since his admission on February 14, his progress has been slow but stable, according to the latest medical report.

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis continues under respiratory therapy. During the day, he receives high flows of oxygen, while at night he requires non-invasive mechanical ventilation. Additionally, he follows a physiotherapy program to improve his lung capacity, but that hasn't stopped him from issuing new words from the hospital.

Pope Francis Sends a New Message from the Hospital

Since his admission, Pope Francis has maintained communication with the faithful. Despite his respiratory difficulties, he has wanted to remain present in the life of the Church. His latest intervention has surprised with the strength of his words.

This Sunday, March 9, thousands of volunteers gathered at St. Peter's Basilica. The Mass for the Jubilee of Volunteers was attended by Cardinal Michael Czerny. He was the one who read the homily that Pope Francis had prepared from the hospital.

In his message, the Pontiff thanked the volunteers for their dedication. He spoke of their essential role in today's society and how their work instills hope. He also reminded the importance of resisting temptation and the constant presence of Jesus.

Pope Francis's message also addressed an important topic: the fight against evil. He pointed out that we are not alone and that Christ guides us in difficult times. In this context, he made a strong statement: “The tempter is the father of lies.”

“The Lord is with us and takes care of us, especially in the place of trial and suspicion. That is, when the voice of the tempter rises, who is the father of lies, corrupted and corruptor, because he knows the word of God, but doesn't understand it. Moreover, he distorts it,” assured Pope Francis.

His words highlighted the danger of corruption and manipulation of the truth. He explained that evil distorts the word of God to confuse and weaken faith. A message that resonates in times of uncertainty and misinformation.

Shocking Gratitude for the Care He Receives from the Hospital

Pope Francis also wanted to express his gratitude. He thanked the faithful who pray for him and sent blessings to those who join him. He also had words for the healthcare staff attending to him at the hospital.

The Pontiff also emphasized the importance of tenderness in caring for the sick. “We need this, the ‘miracle of tenderness’,” he stated in his message. A gesture of recognition to those who work in the most difficult moments.

Despite his desire to participate in the celebrations, his health condition doesn't allow it. Pope Francis has not been able to attend the Angelus prayer or the Jubilee Mass. However, he has found a way to be present with his word.