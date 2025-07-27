Hansi Flick makes an important decision regarding Lamine Yamal: it's the best for everyone

The emergence of Lamine Yamal's talent has been unexpected for almost everyone, and his meteoric career seems unstoppable. Before his debut, those who knew him assured that we were witnessing a generational talent, but surely no one could have imagined such a spectacular breakthrough. His debut took place at 15 years old with Xavi Hernández, and just two years later, he is fighting to win the Ballon d'Or.

On the field, Lamine Yamal is exceptional and simply does what is unthinkable for most: dribbling at breakneck speed. He always drives the ball glued to his left foot, with his head up, which allows him to make the right decisions at every moment of the game. However, Lamine Yamal is increasingly making headlines in the media for his off-field issues, and Hansi Flick has wanted to put an end to the problem at its root.

Lamine Yamal, 18 years old, is constantly in the spotlight, so he must tread very carefully to avoid being too exposed, as happened at his recent birthday party. Let's remember that Lamine Yamal was harshly criticized in certain media for having hired little people for entertainment purposes and "image girls." The aftermath of the party has been evident, and Hansi Flick wants to prevent these incidents from happening again in the future, as Barça's image is suffering.

Hansi Flick takes action

Lamine Yamal has been at the center of criticism in recent weeks following his eccentric birthday party. As reported by the newspaper Sport, the German coach, aware of the popularity of the blaugrana squad, has introduced significant changes to the team's internal code. The point is clear and straightforward: parties are over.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

From now on, festive events for the culé footballers will be minimal, and they won't be able to expose themselves as much as at Yamal's party. The coach wants to stop at all costs the media overexposure of the squad members. As a result, all kinds of marketing campaign celebrations or commercial events will have to be carried out with absolute discretion.

Avoiding team disruptions in daily life

Hansi Flick wants all his footballers to be 100% focused on what really matters, which is competition and daily work. The coach knows perfectly well that outside noise is not advisable and can harm the group's good progress. As a result, his latest implementation goes in that direction, and he wants the squad focused only on their work.

Flick knows that to repeat last season's successes, he needs the humility and professionalism of everyone. Celebrations and parties are reduced to the bare minimum, and the footballers' social agenda is kept to a minimum. Hansi Flick has always been very clear and methodical with his rules since his arrival, and this time has been no different.