Eric García saves Héctor Fort's career: his good performance cancels a $25M signing

Héctor Fort's future in Barça's squad has been the subject of countless rumors and has become a topic of great interest for fans. The right-back is one of the brightest gems from La Masia, but it seems he doesn't have Flick's approval. His continuity in the squad is far from guaranteed; last season, his role was merely testimonial.

The starter in the position, Jules Koundé, played almost every match, even experiencing physical problems in the final stretch of the season. The Frenchman found a replacement in Eric García, who played ahead of Fort. For this reason, his future at Barça is hanging in the air. In previous months, reinforcements like Marc Pubill or Ratiu were rumored, but thanks to Eric's good work, these signings have been ruled out.

| Europa Press

Eric García has become Flick's true wildcard, being able to play in different positions, including right-back. His outstanding level has led Flick to ultimately overrule the last signing Deco had in mind. Specifically, Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, who could have become a new Barça player for just 25 million euros.

Hansi Flick dismisses a new signing

Hansi Flick is very clear that he doesn't want an excessively long squad; he only wants players with the level to be starters and others who are close enough to compete. He doesn't want to have footballers just to keep them eternally on the bench or out of the squad list. He doesn't feel comfortable with that and won't do it; he believes it destabilizes the locker room.

The board considered that signing Dumfries for 25M was a real bargain in the market, and Deco was about to close the deal. However, the German coach has personally taken charge of stopping this operation. The reason: he is sufficiently satisfied with the players he has.

Koundé already has the ideal replacement

With the system implemented by Hansi Flick, he believes that on the right side, he doesn't need long wing-backs like Dumfries. He prefers players with a more defensive profile, and consequently, Koundé and Eric García are the ideal pair for that position. Flick's idea is that the team needs players who can cover Lamine Yamal's back, and Dumfries raises doubts in that regard.

Flick wants players who add value and not those who subtract. Although Dumfries is a great player, he believes he doesn't fit in the squad. Flick will save Barça 25 million that Deco was more than willing to spend on the Dutchman Dumfries. For Flick, the right-back position is more than covered and is not the area of the field that needs strengthening.